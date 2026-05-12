rinikibiysamara: second term assam assembly election victory factors conducted her even before the accusations

rinikibiysamara, the second term assam assembly election victory factors conducted her even before the accusations. rinicbiysamara was under. initial campaigning has been confined to the past. from there, when the allegations of pawan खेड़ा have been accused of hiding assets of lakh crore and possession of passport of many countries were launched, she started opposing the political arena and media. before the vote was taken, with her speeches, a strong bond was created that the congress was sensitive to the food items. rinicbiysamara has also filed a complaint with an FIR against Pawan K pravin.

गुवाहाटी: असम में दूसरी बार शपथ लेने वाले हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा की जीत के कई फैक्टर रहे। एक बड़ा रोल उनकी पत्नी रिनिकी भुइयां सरमा का भी रहा। बिजनेस वूमन रिनिकी पहले तो चुनावों में जलुकबाड़ी तक सीमित रहीं, मगर जब पवन खेड़ा ने उन पर अरबों की संपत्ति और कई देशों का पासपोर्ट रखने का आरोप लगाया, वह चुनाव प्रचार में कूद गईं। उन्होंने राजनीतिक मंचों के साथ मीडिया में पवन खेड़ा के साथ गौरव गोगोई को भी चुनौती दी। वोटिंग से पहले उन्होंने बयानों से ऐसा समां बंधा कि कांग्रेस चारों खाने चित्त हो गई। रिनिकी भुइयां सरमा ने पवन खेड़ा के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करा रखी है। भले ही पवन खेड़ा को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अग्रिम जमानत मिली है, मगर कानूनी लड़ाई अभी बाकी है.

गुवाहाटी: असम में दूसरी बार शपथ लेने वाले हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा की जीत के कई फैक्टर रहे। एक बड़ा रोल उनकी पत्नी रिनिकी भुइयां सरमा का भी रहा। बिजनेस वूमन रिनिकी पहले तो चुनावों में जलुकबाड़ी तक सीमित रहीं, मगर जब पवन खेड़ा ने उन पर अरबों की संपत्ति और कई देशों का पासपोर्ट रखने का आरोप लगाया, वह चुनाव प्रचार में कूद गईं। उन्होंने राजनीतिक मंचों के साथ मीडिया में पवन खेड़ा के साथ गौरव गोगोई को भी चुनौती दी। वोटिंग से पहले उन्होंने बयानों से ऐसा समां बंधा कि कांग्रेस चारों खाने चित्त हो गई। रिनिकी भुइयां सरमा ने पवन खेड़ा के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करा रखी है। भले ही पवन खेड़ा को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अग्रिम जमानत मिली है, मगर कानूनी लड़ाई अभी बाकी है





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Rinikibiysamara Second Term Assam Assembly Election Victory Factors Accusations Political Arena Congress Food Items

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