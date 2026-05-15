आईएमए ने नीट-यूजी पेपर लीक मामले पर केंद्र सरकार और एनटीए पर सवाल उठाए हैं और मामले की सुनवाई फास्ट-ट्रैक अदालत में होनी चाहिए, ताकि दोषी दोषी को सजा मिल सके

आईएमए (Indian Medical Association) ने नीट-यूजी (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) पेपर लीक मामले को लेकर केंद्र सरकार और एनटीए (National Testing Agency) पर सवाल उठाए हैं।

आईएमए ( Indian Medical Association ) ने नीट-यूजी पेपर लीक मामले पर कड़ा रुख अपनाया है, जिसमें केंद्र सरकार और एनटीए ( National Testing Agency ) की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठाए हैं। महत्वाकांक्षी व्यक्तियों ने केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री को पत्र भेजकर मामले की सुनवाई फास्ट-ट्रैक अदालत में होनी चाहिए, साथ ही जांच में देर की हानि नहीं होनी चाहिए। आईएमए ने इससे पहले भी नीट-यूजी 2026 परीक्षा के पेपर लीक मामले पर केंद्र सरकार और एनटीए की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठाए थे। आईएमए अध्यक्ष अनिलकुमार जे.

नायक का मानना है कि पिछले चार वर्षों से नीट-यूजी परीक्षा लगातार विवादों में रही है और दो बार पेपर लीक जैसी घटनाओं के कारण दो बार परीक्षा रद करनी पड़ी





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