उttar Pradesh में बेसिक शिक्षकों में भारी नाराजगी, निराशा: शिक्षकों का जमकर विरोध, सरकार से मांगें कामनाएंगे

उत्तर प्रदेश के जनपदीय और अंतरजनपदीय तबादलों को लेकर बेसिक शिक्षकों में भारी नाराजगी है। शिक्षकों ने राज्य सरकार और बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग की कार्यशैली को चुनौती दी है। उन्हें आश्वासन देने के बावजूद, शिक्षकों के ट्रांसफर पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। शिक्षकों की मांग है कि उन्हें जो सुविधा शहरों के शिक्षकों को देखने को मिलती है, उसी सुविधा उन्हें तलाशनी चाहिए जिसके लिए उन्हें पूरी जिम्मेदारी संभालनी चाहिए। शिक्षकों का मानना है कि जो कोई व्यवस्था उनके लिए नहीं है, वह मूर्खतापूर्ण है। विभाग की जिम्मेदारी जड लगी हुई है, जिसका सामना करने के बजाय, विभाग को इस बारे में कोई समाधान करने की जरूरत है। शिक्षक संगठनों के अनुसार, जनगणना कार्य हवाला देकर तबादलों को रोके जाने की कोशिश की जा रही है

उत्तर प्रदेश के जनपदीय और अंतरजनपदीय तबादलों को लेकर परिषदीय स्कूल के शिक्षकों की नाराजगी बढ़ गई है। शिक्षकों ने अब राज्य सरकार और बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग की कार्यशैली को चुनौती दी है। विभाग अधिकारियों के तबादले की तैयारी कर रहा है, लेकिन परिषदीय शिक्षकों के ट्रांसफर को लेकर पूरी तरह चुप्पी साधे हुए है। शिक्षकों का कहना है कि उन्हें दूर-दराज क्षेत्रों में सेवा देने के बावजूद घर के नजदीक तैनाती का मौका नहीं मिल रहा है, जिससे पारिवारिक और सामाजिक जिम्मेदारियां प्रभावित हो रही हैं। साथ ही, जनगणना कार्य को कवायद कर तबादलों को टालने की कोशिश की जा रही है, जिससे शिक्षकों में भारी नाराजगी है। शिक्षक संगठनों के अनुसार, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कठिन परिस्थितियों में काम करने के बावजूद शहरों के स्कूलों में समायोजित किए जाने की मांग है, साथ ही सीधी भर्ती के साथ संशोधित करने का सुझाव दिया है.

उत्तर प्रदेश के जनपदीय और अंतरजनपदीय तबादलों को लेकर परिषदीय स्कूल के शिक्षकों की नाराजगी बढ़ गई है। शिक्षकों ने अब राज्य सरकार और बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग की कार्यशैली को चुनौती दी है। विभाग अधिकारियों के तबादले की तैयारी कर रहा है, लेकिन परिषदीय शिक्षकों के ट्रांसफर को लेकर पूरी तरह चुप्पी साधे हुए है। शिक्षकों का कहना है कि उन्हें दूर-दराज क्षेत्रों में सेवा देने के बावजूद घर के नजदीक तैनाती का मौका नहीं मिल रहा है, जिससे पारिवारिक और सामाजिक जिम्मेदारियां प्रभावित हो रही हैं। साथ ही, जनगणना कार्य को कवायद कर तबादलों को टालने की कोशिश की जा रही है, जिससे शिक्षकों में भारी नाराजगी है। शिक्षक संगठनों के अनुसार, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कठिन परिस्थितियों में काम करने के बावजूद शहरों के स्कूलों में समायोजित किए जाने की मांग है, साथ ही सीधी भर्ती के साथ संशोधित करने का सुझाव दिया है





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