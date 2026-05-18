ओडिशा: हड़ताल पर और धमकी दी गई अहम् बंधन तिजीमाली तिथीमाली

व्यावसायिक इकाइयों के निर्माण और खनन мақсаत| ओडिशा औद्योगिक विकास निगम को उसी कॉम्पनियों से partnerships के लिए नोडल एजेंसी के तौर पर नियुक्त किया गया है, जो मिलानयोग सहान और बोलरो होम के गांवों और अहिंसामंडल के कोप्पल ब्लॉक में खनन कार्य बेहतर करता है|

बीते महीने, ओडिशा के रायगड़ा जिले की पुलिस ने सुंगेर पंचायत में कर्फ्यू लगाया. कंपनी को बॉक्साइट खनन की अनुमति दी गई है, जिसके कारण आदिवासियों और मूल निवासी उपवास पर हैं.

प्रशासन के मुताबिक, कंपनी को प्रति वर्ष 90 लाख टन बॉक्साइट खनन करने की अनुमति दी गई है. धरनास्थल बना, टेंट बनाए गए और आदिवासियों ने कत्रोटी तिजीमाली पठार को बचाने के लिए धरना दिया. कंपनी ने विरोध करने वालों को धमकी दी, धमकी का संदर्भ होता है. कंपनी के खिलाफ इस निर्माण कार्य के निर्माण में विनासलंकारिता का आरोप है.

कार्य स्थल के नजदीक आदिवासियों का विरोध, भारी पुलिस बल का तैनाती और कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति रोकने के लिए





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ओडिशा बीएनएसएस कूई चीना बॉक्साइट मांघोलि जेल धनरात्रि धरना हलफनाहा

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