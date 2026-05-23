ओम बिरला और मदन दिलावर ने रामगंजमंडी में जिला अस्पताल भवन का भूमि पूजन और शिलान्यास किया

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला और शिक्षा एवं पंचायती राज मंत्री मदन दिलावर ने रामगंजमंडी में जिला अस्पताल भवन का भूमि पूजन और शिलान्यास किया। filminp நடிत,m of new और region health services will it stronger dr to improve, soon sanakya to koira or willa mapla that offer treatment was that offer treatment before arising for less includanced travel space and trouble. now got to mu;can provide proper treatment to the patients.,

रामगंजमंडी अस्पताल: लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला और शिक्षा एवं पंचायती राज मंत्री मदन दिलावर ने रामगंजमंडी में जिला अस्पताल भवन का भूमि पूजन और शिलान्यास किया। नए अस्पताल की लागत 63 करोड़ रुपए है और इसमें 200 बेड की सुविधाएं हैं, जिससे क्षेत्र की स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को मजबूती मिलेगी। मदन दिलावर ने कहा कि इससे पहले क्षेत्र में गंभीर उपचार के लिए लोग कोटा या झालावाड़ जाना करते थे। अब आधुनिक सुविधाओं से युक्त अस्पताल होने से क्षेत्रवासियों को स्थानीय स्तर पर बेहतर इलाज मिलेगा। नए अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी सहित विभिन्न आधुनिक स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं उपलब्ध होंगी.

रामगंजमंडी अस्पताल: लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला और शिक्षा एवं पंचायती राज मंत्री मदन दिलावर ने रामगंजमंडी में जिला अस्पताल भवन का भूमि पूजन और शिलान्यास किया। नए अस्पताल की लागत 63 करोड़ रुपए है और इसमें 200 बेड की सुविधाएं हैं, जिससे क्षेत्र की स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को मजबूती मिलेगी। मदन दिलावर ने कहा कि इससे पहले क्षेत्र में गंभीर उपचार के लिए लोग कोटा या झालावाड़ जाना करते थे। अब आधुनिक सुविधाओं से युक्त अस्पताल होने से क्षेत्रवासियों को स्थानीय स्तर पर बेहतर इलाज मिलेगा। नए अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी सहित विभिन्न आधुनिक स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं उपलब्ध होंगी





rpbreakingnews / 🏆 11. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ramganjmandi Hospital Lok Sabha Speaker Oommen Chandy Education And Panchayati Raj Minister Madam Swamy Madan Digalwar New Hospital 200 Bed Hospital Strengthening Health Services Ramgaji Coat Hospital Building Mobile Medical Service Medical Camp

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to set up oxygen plant for treatment of COVID19 patientsThe Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to set up an oxygen plant as well as provide services through oxygen concentrators for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Read more »

અમદાવાદ: ખ્યાતિ હોસ્પિટલમાં દર્દીઓના સારવારના પેપરમાં ડૉ.પ્રશાંત વજીરાનીનું નામ, શું ડોક્ટરની ભૂલને કારણે થયા દર્દીના મોત?The name of Dr. Prashant Vajirani in the treatment paper of patients in Khyati Hospital, did the patient die due to the doctors mistake?

Read more »

Asthma treatment: হাঁপানির টানে আর চোখ ঠেলে বেরোবে না! ৫০ বছরে প্রথমবার মিরাক্য়ল, এক ইঞ্জেকশনেই কামাল...First new asthma treatment in half a century revealed

Read more »

Khaleda Zia Health Update: আরও সংকটে খালেদা জিয়া! সম্ভব হল না লন্ডন নিয়ে যাওয়া , ঢাকায় পৌঁছেই হাসপাতালে ছুটলেন পুত্রবধূ...Bangladeshi former PM Khaleda Zia travel to London for advanced treatment is postponed due to emergency

Read more »

लखनऊ में 5 CHC बनेंगे ट्रॉमा सेंटर: 24 घंटे मिलेगा मरीजों को इलाज, 82 प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में घायलों को मिलेग...Lucknow hospitals free treatment accident victims. Follow latest updates on 82 private hospitals providing free treatment to accident victims in Lucknow.

Read more »

Cancer Treatment in Gwalior Jaya Arogya Hospital: patients to avail low-cost treatmentRelief for cancer patients in the region! The waiting period of over a decade is soon coming to an end. The Cancer Department at JAYA AROGYA HOSPITAL, Gwalior, has set up four state-of-the-art and advanced machines costing Rs. 50 crore. These machines can offer complex cancer treatment costing 2-5 lakhs at private hospitals in Delhi and Mumbai for only 10,000 to 20,000 rupees. Furthermore, Ayushman cardholders can avail the treatment absolutely free.

Read more »