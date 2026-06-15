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केजीएमयू में गर्भस्थ और नवजात शिशुओं के लिए मुफ्त जांच केंद्र की शुरुआत; जन्मजात बीमारियों की शुरुआती पहचान होगी

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केजीएमयू में गर्भस्थ और नवजात शिशुओं के लिए मुफ्त जांच केंद्र की शुरुआत; जन्मजात बीमारियों की शुरुआती पहचान होगी
गर्भवती महिलानवजात शिशुजन्मजात बीमारी
📆15-06-2026 17:48:00
📰Dainik Bhaskar
58 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 58% · Publisher: 51%

कानपुर के चारकाम uploaded यूनिवर्सिटी (केजीएमयू) में पैथोलॉजी विभाग में भारत सरकार के जैव प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग (डीबीटी) निदान केंद्र का शुभारंभ किया गया है। यह केंद्र गर्भवती महिलाओं और नवजात शिशुओं में जन्मजात और आनुवंशिक बीमारियों की शुरुआती पहचान के लिए मुफ्त जांच प्रदान करेगा। केंद्र में गर्भावस्था के शुरुआती तीन महinees में थैलेसीमिया जांच के साथ-साथ नवजात शिशुओं में जी-6-पीडी, हाइपोथायरॉयडिज्म, गैलेक्टोसीमिया और एड्रिनल हाइपरप्लासिया जैसी बीमारियों की जांच की जाएगी। इस पहल का उद्देश्य इन बीमारियों के प्रतीक चिकित्सा को सुनिश्चित करना और परिवारों की आर्थिक बोझ कम करना है।

गर्भस्थ और नवजात शिशु ओं के लिए मुफ्त जांच केंद्र की शुरुआत happened KGMU में। यह केंद्र जन्मजात और आनुवंशिक बीमारियों की शुरुआती पहचान के लिए महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। पैथोलॉजी विभाग में भारत सरकार के जैव प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग (डीबीटी) निदान केंद्र, नवीनीकृत स्नातक व स्नातकोत्तर प्रयोगशाला का शुभारंभ किया गया। कुलडीबीटी निदान परियोजना की प्रमुख डॉ.

मिली जैन ने कहा कि यह केंद्र डीबीटी की उम्मीद योजना के तहत स्थापित किया गया है। इसका उद्देश्य गर्भावस्था और जन्म के बाद बच्चों में होने वाली गंभीर आनुवंशिक एवं जन्मजात बीमारियों की प्रारंभिक अवस्था में पहचान करना है। डॉ.

मिली जैन ने बताया कि केंद्र में गर्भावस्था के शुरुआती तीन महीनों में गर्भवती महिला और उसके पति की थैलेसीमिया जांच की जाएगी। जांच से गर्भ में पल रहे शिशु की विशेष जांच कर बीमारी के जोखिम का आकलन किया जाएगा। निदान केंद्र में जन्म के तीसरे से पांचवें दिन नवजात शिशु की एड़ी से खून का नमूना लेकर चार प्रमुख जन्मजात बीमारियों की जांच की जाएगी। इनमें जी-6-पीडी की कमी, जन्मजात हाइपोथायरॉयडिज्म, गैलेक्टोसीमिया और जन्मजात एड्रिनल हाइपरप्लासिया शामिल हैं। सभी जांचें केंद्र में मुफ्त की जाएंगी। इस संदर्भ में, यह केंद्र गर्भस्थ और नवजात शिशुओं की स्वास्थ्य जाँच में एक महत्वपूर्ण पहल के रूप में दिखाई देता है। यह न केवल जन्मजात बीमारियों की शुरुआती पहचान में मदद करेगा बल्कि उनके प्रतीक चिकित्सा और उपचार की दिशा में निर्देशन भी देगा। मुफ्त जांच से ऐसे कई परिवारों की आर्थिक बोझ कम होगी जो इन जांचों की लागत से दूर रहते हैं। यह पहल सरकार की मानसिक और कruchिक योजनाओं के तहत अक्सर इस क्षेत्र में किए जा रहे कामों का हिस्सा है

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Dainik Bhaskar /  🏆 19. in İN

गर्भवती महिला नवजात शिशु जन्मजात बीमारी आनुवंशिक रोग मुफ्त जांच केजीएमयू डीबीटी निदान केंद्र थैलेसीमिया गैलेक्टोसीमिया

 

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