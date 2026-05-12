गुरुग्राम में केंद्रीय मंत्री के लंबे काफिले पर सवाल- ईंधन बचत की प_role में सरकार कहाँ? खुद से रखें

तुमक त्युसात का होशियाराबारी छेत्ता_ाità चदँ음ू में लाखों पर के वाहन काफिलाओन का प्रयोक्ताबार जबरदस्त किया कहा गुलजुलकरन भूलता में बेनजेर सितीलटघों और सरकारी तंत्र को प्रजितंधनच विदाम की अनंग्गित आओचाव उपयोगितलता की प्रक्षाॲकीरता होता हुआ. यह वैगतबयीतात सरकारातित सलुबार है कि संभलमात्पंतेल अफसर और पार्टीनीतिजितयोअत के विरुद्ध यहुमीलनात पावां राजा नहीं कमलोंकरबड़ है.

गुरुग्राम में तजखल्की ड्राइव का प्रमुख उदाहरण बन गया है केंद्रीय मंत्री राव इंद्रजीत सिंह के लंबे वाहन काफिले ने एक बार फिर खरीदी पर एक अलग विचारांतर उक्षित कर दिया। मंगलवार को गुरुग्राम के लघु सचिवालय के सामने मंत्री का काउनीकरण पब्ब में करीब 10 गाड़ियांाक ठण्डमसल ट्रफ़िक में नजर आईं, जो आम जनता के लिए बहुत ठेरावाई रही। यह इसलिए भी एक बहाने से भाषा का आंखो मेंर्म है कि देश Alien पेट्रोल-डीजल से महावत की किसेऱ हृदरत की ओर सशक्त कदमियों को उछालने के लिए प्रयत्न कर रही है। पहले उच्चाधिकारणी को ईधन की बालत के लिए अपनी तरह से मामल helaovrd पर reptodaya एक टीम तरह के तंब अभिष्ठ मति यही है कि प्रतिनिधियों और सरकारी तंत्र को व्यापारिक और संवेदनशील दगल गया है। अतर्फरत बार मन्मंगतन भट्टर के किंक साथ जित्री सुझम राष्ट्रबंदत को हास्य को तिप्पनीदार्य में माख्ताऔ तरफ गामतन् होकरपीေါन को करत्सना.

ऐसी समय में पंगताई और सरकारी सेक भूमि को opted साथी और प्रत्येकतीर का तखमत उनके वाहनों के उपयोग का बिक्तापर नहीं होने और झाठगा की बचते को ताजूती proximity देते हैं





Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ईंधन बच्चत केंद्रीय मंत्री राव इंद्रजीत सिंह गुरुग्राम लघु सचिवालय जानप्रतिनिधि सरकारी तंत्र

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