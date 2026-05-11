टिम डेविड के वीडियो को लेकर हो रहा विवाद, वायरल हुआ है मोमेंटम (High Voltage)

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) की इस जीत में ऑलराउंडर क्रुणाल पंड्या की अहम भूमिका रही. उन्होंने 46 गेंदों में 73 रन की शानदार पारी खेली और टीम को मुश्किल हालातों से बाहर निकालते हुए जीत की नींव रखी।

इंडियन प्रीमिर लीग (IPL) 2026 में मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) के बीच एक रोमांचक मुकाबला खेला गया. आरसीबी ने 2 विकेट से जीत हासिल की.

इस मैच में आरसीबी को जीत के लिए 167 रनों का टारगेट मिला था, जिसे उसने आखिरी गेंद पर हासिल कर लिया. अब एक नया विवाद सोशल मीडिया पर छा गया है. आरसीबी को आखिरी गेंद पर मिली रोमांचक जीत के बाद टिम डेविड का एक वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में टिम डेविड आरसीबी डगआउट में जश्न मनाते नजर आ रहे हैं और इसी दौरान वह दोनों हाथों की मिडिल फिंगर दिखाते हैं





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IPL 2026 मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) रोयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) रविवार (10 मई) रितविंदर शिखरkowana मोटिन डेविड (Tim David) वीडियो अटकलें अभ्यास (Training) अभिव्यक्ति (Expression)

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