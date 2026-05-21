दिल्ली में भीषण गर्मी में पावर कट: केजरीवाल ने भाजपा सरकार पर हमला किया और कहा पूरी दिल्ली में पावर कट लग रहे हैं

आम आदमी पार्टी ने कहा है कि दिल्ली में लोग पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी भीषण गर्मी में पावर कट की मार झेलने को मजबूर हैं। केजरीवाल ने कहा कि पावर कट से दिल्लीवाले बेहाल हैं और भाजपा सरकार कुछ नहीं कर रही है।

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Dainik Jagran / 🏆 10. in İN

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