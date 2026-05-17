Banda railway station, undergoing significant changes under the Amrita Bharat scheme, which involves two-laning work on the Varanasi-Manikpur railway track section. With the construction of two new platforms and the construction of an advanced building, it aims to transform it into a major rail hub for Bundelkhand and improve the passenger experience. The station will have an additional platform in the future, making it easier to manage traffic during peak hours.

दोहरीकरण के साथ बदल रही बांदा रेलवे स्टेशन की तस्वीर: बढ़ेंगे सुविधाएं और प्लेटफॉर्म | Amrita Bharat Scheme Under Rail Station Modernization, Fresh Facilities to Come for Passengers | Changes in Picture of Banda Railway Station Designed to Ease Pressure of Both Lanes: As the two-laning work begins on the Varanasi-Manikpur section of the railway track, the station is undergoing significant changes that will leave it no longer a bottleneck for passengers.

However, the structural progress of the station has begun under the Amrita Bharat scheme, although the large construction work has not yet begun under the scheme. The construction of two new platforms and the construction of an advanced building are part of the modernization project under the Amrita Bharat scheme. Steam restoration in the old platforms and the renovation of buildings are also underway





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Banda Railway Station Amrita Bharat Scheme Two-Laning Renovation Advancements

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