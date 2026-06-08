पश्चिम बंगाल में बीजेपी सरकार के मदरसा सर्वेक्षण और वंदे मातरम के फैसलों पर विरोध

पश्चिम बंगाल में बीजेपी सरकार के मदरसाओं पर सर्वेक्षण के फैसले और सभी मदरसों में वंदे मातरम के गायन को अनिवार्य करने के निर्देश पर अल्पसंख्यक संगठनों और विपक्षी दलों ना कडी विरोध की है। सरकार का कहना है कि यह फैसले शिक्षा के स्तर को सुधारने और अवैध मदरसों को बंद करने के लिए हैं, जबकि विपक्ष इसे अल्पसंख्यकों के शिकार बनाने की कोशsicconsideringthecontext, the description should be a concise summary. Let me craft a proper one:

पश्चिम बंगाल में बीजेपी सरकार के विभिन्न फैसलों के बाद अल्पसंख्यक समूहों और विपक्षी दलों में कenment is facing criticism over its recent decisions regarding minority institutions, particularly madrasas, and the mandatory singing of Vande Mataram.

Since coming to power a month ago, the BJP government has been accused of targeting minorities, drawing parallels with the previous TMC government's alleged appeasement politics. The state currently has 614 government-recognized and aided madrasas under the West Bengal Board of Madrasa Education, while over 2,000 unapproved and private or zakats-funded madrasas operate. The government has ordered a survey of all these madrasas.

District magistrates have been directed to submit reports by July 5, detailing student enrollment, teacher qualifications, infrastructure, and financial resources. Minority Welfare Minister Khudiram Tudu stated that after the survey report, all unauthorized or illegal madrasas will be closed, and students will be transferred to government schools or approved madrasas. He emphasized that the government wants to provide modern education to students so they do not lag behind in the job market.

This move has sparked concern among minority organizations, who fear the survey is a pretext to target them. In the past, there have been periodic concerns about the rapid growth of madrasas, with some accused of harboring terrorists, many funded by zakat. The government's recent order mandating Vande Mataram singing in all madrasas and schools also drew strong reactions.

Several minority groups and opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, opposed it, calling it an arbitrary decision that could disturb social harmony. Minister Tudu defended it, asking why madrasas should be treated differently if government schools have it, and dismissed allegations of targeting minorities. Opposition leaders, like CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakravarty, accused the BJP of advancing its Hindu agenda and diverting attention from real issues. He claimed the government's actions confirm a policy to target minorities.

Congress leader Humayun Kabir said the BJP has clearly revealed its agenda by imposing decisions on Muslims, questioning the religious validity. Pradesh Congress chief Subhangar Sarkar likened it to Assam, suggesting the BJP's actions stem from resentment over minority support for the Trinamool.

However, state BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya defended the decisions, stating Vande Mataram should not be seen through a religious lens and has no Hindu-Muslim connection, and justified the madrasa survey as necessary to ensure quality education





DW Hindi / 🏆 8. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

बंगाल बीजेपी मदरसा वंदे मातरम अल्पसंख्यक

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