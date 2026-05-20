भारत से बाहर नौकरी करने के नुकसान के बारे में एक भारतीय इंजीनियर की पोस्ट वायरल हुई

विविध कारणों से कई युवा अपने घर से बाहर नौकरी करने की जिंदगी जीते हैं. कुछ उन्हें ये नहीं लगता है कि इसके साथ घरække संबंध भी टूट रहे हैं, जबकि कुछ क्योंकि घर वापस आ पाना उन्हें मुश्किल लगता है. एक such post in Reddi has gone viral which depicts this very issue. A 36-year-old Indian Software Engineer from USA has put all the truths to light regarding the mental health issues especially in the Tech Industry. He has claimed that his willpower is diminishing and his mind is kind of breaking down. He believes that the intense pressure, torturous working conditions, and loneliness has taken quite an emotional toll on him. He loves actors, but hates the tech industry, we covered it in detail. He questions whether he should go back to India or enroll in MBA program. Many comments support his struggle & considers changing paradigms. The comments reassure that home is the right place that matters regardless of its distance.

US में जॉब, मोटी सैलरी, पर बहुत तन्हा हूं... इंडियन इंजीनियर ने बताया अपना दर्द, लोग बोले- देर न करो! आज के बदलते दौर में घर से बाहर नौकरी करने का ट्रेंड आम हो गया है.

अपने अच्छे करियर और स्टेबल जीवन के लिए युवा घर से दूर बड़े शहरों में पैसे कमाने के लिए निकल जाते हैं. लेकिन उसके पीछे का दर्द हर कोई नहीं समझ पाता है. अकेले रहना, खाना और हर वो काम अकेले करना जो कभी वह परिवार के साथ करता था उसे कभी-कभी तकलीफ होती है. रेडिट पर वायरल हो रहे एक पोस्ट में कुछ ऐसी ही बातें सामने आई है.

यूजर ने बताया कि 8 साल अमेरिका में रहने के बाद अब उसके पास हिम्मत नहीं बची है कि वह अकेले रह सके. सोचिए आप अपने घर से मिलो दूर रह रहे हैं और अचानक एक दिन आपको घर की ऐसी याद आए कि आप सब कुछ छोड़कर घर वापस आ जाए. ऐसा ही एक मामला सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म रेडिट पर वायरल हो रहा है.

अमेरिका में रहने वाले 36 वर्षीय एक भारतीय सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर ने अपने बिगड़ते मेंटल स्वास्थ्य के बारे में खुलकर बात की है और कहा है कि लगभग 8 साल विदेश में रहने के बाद अब वह इस्तीफा देकर भारत लौटने पर विचार कर रहे हैं





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