भारत का चीन-पाकिस्तान सीमा समझौते पर स्वागत न करने का बयान, जम्मू-कश्मीर विवाद की ओर ध्यान

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज़ शरीफ़ के चीन यात्रा के बाद जारी संयुक्त बयान में सीमा पार जल सहयोग का उल्लेख पर भारत ने तत्काल प्रतिक्रिया जताई, कहा कि चीन और पाकिस्तान के बीच कोई साझा सीमा नहीं है। यह बयान 1963 के समझौते के खिलाफ भारत के दीर्घकालीन विरोध को दर्शाता है। नए संदर्भ में जम्मू-कश्मीर पर त्रिकोणीय विवाद के ऐतिहासिक कारणों की व्याख्या की गई है।

India has categorically rejected the notion of any shared border between China and Pakistan, dismissing the recent joint statement issued after Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit to China.

The statement, released from May 23 to 26, mentioned a desire for cross-border water resource cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit. In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs clarified that since no common border exists between China and Pakistan, the issue of cross-border water cooperation does not arise. India also reiterated its non-acceptance of the 1963 boundary agreement between China and Pakistan, and rejected the related references concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

This stance emerges against the backdrop of a complex triangular territorial dispute involving India, Pakistan, and China over the Kashmir region. Expert analyses trace the historical ambiguities of border delineation in the Himalayas, dating back to the British colonial era. During the 1950s, China's strategic alignment was closer to India rather than Pakistan, with the 'Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai' slogan reflecting this camaraderie.

However, the 1962 war dramatically altered regional dynamics, leading to the 1963 Sino-Pakistan agreement that settled their border, which India has always contested. The Kashmir dispute itself is multi-faceted: India controls about 45.62% of the area, Pakistan 35.15%, and China around 19.23%, primarily in Aksai Chin and the Shaksgam Valley. Historically, the borders of Jammu and Kashmir were not clearly defined after the British sold the Kashmir Valley to Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846.

The British made several attempts to demarcate the border, including the 1865 Ardagh-Johnson line and the 1899 McCarthy-McDonald line, but these were never fully accepted at an international level, leaving a legacy of overlapping claims and persistent tensions among the three nuclear-armed neighbors





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भारत चीन पाकिस्तान सीमा विवाद 1963 समझौता जम्मू कश्मीर शहबाज़ शरीफ चीन यात्रा सीमा पार जल सहयोग

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