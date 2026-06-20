यूपी चुनाव 2027: ओवैसी ने घोषित किया मटेरा सीट का अपना प्रत्याशी, मारिया शाह के बीच कोसा जरूरी

यूपी के बहराइच जिले की मटेरा विधानसभा सीट पर AIMIM ने अपना प्रत्याशी घोषित कर दिया। वर्तमान विधायक मारिया शाह की जीत का विस्तृत विश्लेषण।

यूपी चुनाव की तैयारियां गर्म होते हुए ओवैसी पार्टी ने अपना पहला प्रत्याशी घोषित कर दिया है। असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने बहराइच की मटेरा विधानसभा सीट से AIMIM के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शौकत अली को अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। मटेरा सीट वर्तमान में समाजवादी पार्टी की मारिया शाह जितती रही हैं, जिन्होंने 2022 में भाजपा के अरुण वीर सिंह को हराया था। यासिर शाह की पत्नी मारिया शाह नobile property worth 10.6 crore rupees and movable assets worth 2.8 crore rupees, with a total declared income of 55.8 lakh rupees.

The constituency of Matera was formed after delimitation in 2008 and has seen three elections so far, all won by SP candidates. With the 2027 assembly elections approaching, all parties are strategizing early. Vivek Kumar Mishra, a senior digital content producer at Navbharat Times Online with over a decade of journalism experience, covers political developments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, focusing on crime, administration, development, and government schemes.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Ram Manohar Lohia University and a postgraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Rajarshi Tandon Open University. Based originally from Barabanki district, he has worked with leading Hindi newspapers and brings analytical news stories alongside breaking news





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यूपी चुनाव मटेरा सीट AIMIM प्रत्याशी मारिया शाह असदुद्दीन ओवैसी 2027 विधानसभा चुनाव

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