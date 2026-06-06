रति अग्निहोत्री ने सुनाए 'एक दूजे के लिए' फिल्म की शूटिंग के दिलचस्प किस्से

भारतीय सिनेमा की प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री रति अग्निहोत्री ने 1981 की पुरानी फिल्म 'एक दूजे के लिए' की शूटिंग के बारे में कई रहस्यमयी और दिलचस्प कहानियां साझा कीं। उन्होंने बताया कि शूटिंग मुश्किल थी और उनके पैरों में छाले पड़े। उन्होंने कमल हासन के साथ काम करने के अनुभव और निर्देशक बालाचंदर के निर्देशों को अपनाने के बारे में बताया। फिल्म का गाना 'मेरे जीवन साथी' शूट करने की चुनौतियों पर भी उन्होंने प्रकाश डालया। फिल्म का सफलता और आज भी उसके प्रभाव पर उन्होंने बात करते हुए भावुक हुईं।

वeteran actress Rati Agnihotri recently shared many interesting stories related to the shooting of the film 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye'. She revealed that the shooting was not easy and she got blisters on her feet during the outdoor schedule.

The film, released in 1981, is still considered one of the most memorable love stories in Hindi cinema. Rati had entered the entertainment world at just 10 years of age, but she gained real recognition in Hindi cinema through this film. Her pairing with Kamal Haasan was much appreciated and remains iconic. In an interview with a Hollywood reporter from India, Rati mentioned that the most memorable part of the shooting was the outdoor schedule in Visakhapatnam.

She said, We completed the film's shooting in just a few months, but at that time nobody was ready to buy it. The shooting was very difficult and exhausting. Everyone, from the artists to the technicians, had to work very hard. She explained that because of shooting in rocky areas by the sea, she got blisters on her feet.

She added, The heat there was so intense that conditions became very challenging. The location looked as beautiful on screen as it was difficult in reality. The whole team worked very hard. Rati admitted that at that time she did not know Tamil properly, so she completely relied on director Balachander's instructions.

Recalling a scene, she said, In one scene, Kamal spins a lattu on my stomach and I have to laugh because it tickles. In another scene, Kamal's photograph burns and I mix its ashes in tea and drink it. Rati laughed and said she was never told that it could be done in another way. She also shared that many times she did not fully understand the emotions of the scenes.

She stated, Balachander sir used to say, be stubborn in this scene, but I didn't know what being stubborn meant, then he would say, show anger. According to Rati, at that age she also did not have a deep understanding of the intense feelings of love, but she followed the director's instructions and that became her biggest strength. Rati acknowledged that initially she was a bit nervous about working with Kamal Haasan.

However, Kamal never made her feel uncomfortable. She said, Kamal Haasan is a wonderful actor. He always helped on set and assisted in improving my scenes. Rati also remembered the shooting of the film's famous song 'Mere Jeevan Saathi'.

She shared, It was fun to shoot this song but not easy. We had to complete the shooting within 8 hours in a small lift of Taj Hotel in Chennai. She said that during the shooting she had to constantly be mindful of camera angles so as not to go out of frame. While recalling the film's success, Rati became emotional.

She said, Even today people remember Ek Duuje Ke Liye and my character Sapna. Every film gives you something, but Ek Duuje Ke Liye gave me everything. The film Ek Duuje Ke Liye was released in 1981 and even today it is included among the most discussed and emotional love stories of Hindi cinema





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रति अग्निहोत्री एक दूजे के लिए कमल हासन बालाचंदर हिंदी सिनेमा

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