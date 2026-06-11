10 जिलों में ओले गिर सकते हैं; 9 साल के बच्चे की मौत के बाद जारी अलर्ट

पंजाब और चंडीगढ़ में आज मौसम बदल रहा है। 14 जून तक बारिश, आंधी और कुछ स्थानों पर ओलावृष्टि का अलर्ट है। वहीं, ट्राईसिटी चंडीगढ़, मोहाली और पंचकूला में अगले 3 घंटे के लिए बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। इस बीच मोहाली में बारिश शुरू भी हो चुकी है।

आज 10 जिलों में ओले गिर सकते हैं; तूफान के कारण 9 साल के बच्चे की मौतपंजाब और चंडीगढ़ में आज मौसम बदल रहा है। 14 जून तक बारिश, आंधी और कुछ स्थानों पर ओलावृष्टि का अलर्ट है। वहीं, ट्राईसिटी चंडीगढ़, मोहाली और पंचकूला में अगले 3 घंटे के लिए बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। इस बीच मोहाली में बारिश शुरू भी हो चुकी है।चंडीगढ़ मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक पंजाब के अधिकतम तापमान में बुधवार को मामूली 0.

1 डिग्री का अंतर आया है। हालांकि, अभी भी यह सामान्य से 4.4 डिग्री अधिक है। सबसे अधिक तापमान 46.2 डिग्री बठिंडा में दर्ज किया गया है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक वैसे तो पूरे राज्य में बारिश और आंधी की संभावना है, लेकिन दस जिलों में ओलावृष्टि की संभावना है। इनमें पठानकोट, गुरदासपुर, अमृतसर, होशियारपुर, नवांशहर (शहीद भगत सिंह नगर), कपूरथला, जालंधर और फतेहगढ़ साहिब शामिल हैं





Dainik Bhaskar / 🏆 19. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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