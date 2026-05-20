20 May 2026 Panchang (Hindi Calendar): Ved Hindu Panchang Ka Viishvamaan Mahatma, Pournimaa Yamin Pranidhana Ke Liye Hindi Panchang Panchmeshwar Kitna Lagta Hai - News Nation

The Hindu calendar, or Panchang, holds significant importance in the Hindu religion. Panchang provides information on the day's date, phase, asterism, zodiac, and sign. Combining these five basic elements, Panchang is formed. Here's what the Panchang for May 20, 2026 looks like.The day is Wednesday, the month is Shukla Paksha and the day is Tritiya Nakshatram. On this day, Vijayadashami fasting is triggered. On this day and Wednesday, the worship of Lord Ganesh is associated with it. The first Tritiya Nakshatram of Shukla Paksha will start from morning 11:07 AM until 11:07 AM. In the Panchang for this day, there is a Shool part and a Guna part. The Chandra's phase in the Mithuna Rashi extends up to 10:38 PM. It remains in the Mithuna Rashi up to tomorrow noon.

Aaj Ka Panchang 20 May 20 26: हिन्दू धर्म में पंचांग का विशेष महत्व बताया गया है. पंचांग के माध्यम से उस दिन की तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र, योग और करण की जानकारी होती है.

इन प्रमुख पांच अंगों को ही मिलाकर पंचांग बनता है. आइए जानतें हैं 20 मई 2026 का पंचांग क्या है. आज 20 मई 2026 दिन बुधवार को ज्येष्ठ माह के शुक्ल पक्ष की चतुर्थी तिथि है. आज ज्येष्ठ शुक्ल पक्ष चतुर्थी को वरदा चतुर्थी का व्रत है.

वरदा चतुर्थी और बुधवार का दिन गणेश जी की पूजा के लिए खास होता है. प्रथम ज्येष्ठ शुक्ल चतुर्थी सुबह 11 बजकर 07 बजे तक होगा. उसके बाद पंचमी तिथि की शुरुआत हो जाएगी





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Hindu Panchang Vedic Calendar May 20 2026 Panchang

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