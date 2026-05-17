Adani Group has taken an immense step to improve the vision of Bready's rural population by launching a technological venture in the form of the 'Service Campaign', which will provide affordable eye treatments in underserved areas. This network aims to reach one of the nine largest rural eye disease hotspots in the country and offers online services like online examinations, eye drops, glasses, and contact lenses. This project is expected to provide relief to the thousands of people suffering from blindness due to age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and other serious eye diseases. This unique initiative will make eye care accessible to underprivileged communities, which currently face the highest prevalence rates of blindness in rural India. The project also aims to provide quality eye care and training to future ophthalmologists.

Gautam Adani Bihar : Adani Group has taken a historic step to change the face of eye health services in Bihar 's rural areas, making it the largest rural Wi-Fi network globally.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group and a prominent bigwig in the industry, launched 'Service Campaign' in Bihar's Sasaram district on Sunday. He inaugurated the project with a traditional ceremony of land-clearing at the Mestychek Block of Sasaram district. Adani and his wife Dr. Preeti Adani, and Adani Enterprises' Director, Prunav Adani were among the dignitaries present. Following the land-clearing ceremony, Adani expressed his commitment to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe.

The proposed megaproject aims to establish two major world-class institutions - the Adani Centre for Eye Diseases and the Adani Training Centre for Ophthalmology Medicine in the district of Sasaram. The complex will feature the world's most sophisticated machines, state-of-the-art operating theaters, and advanced medical equipment. The project also aims to strengthen the basic health structure of Bihar by providing affordable and free treatment for serious eye diseases, particularly in underserved areas, and training eye experts from around the country.

The establishment of the training center will provide three main functions: (i) providing world-class training to ophthalmology doctors and para-medical staff in the country, (ii) providing affordable, high-quality eye treatment at extremely low prices in the regions they cover, and (iii) providing skilled manpower for the health sector. The project is expected to significantly enhance the health services in rural Bihar as well as provide employment opportunities to young women and men from Bihar's rural areas.

The center is expected to attract highly skilled ophthalmic experts and medical professionals from all over the country, leading to a wave of job opportunities. According to industry estimates, this project could significantly reduce the problem of blindness in the rural inhabitants of Bihar. It also aims to provide a monumental contribution to the eyecare sector by making it possible for every citizen to enjoy the benefits of eyecare services.

By implementing the project, the Adani Group and AMCHAM Hospital aim to become pioneers in making eye health a universally available, affordable, and accessible service





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Adani Group Bihar Rural Wi-Fi Network Health Eye Care Affordable Eye Treatments Service Campaign

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