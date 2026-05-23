Ahmad Vahidi: The Most Wanted Enemy of the US in Iran

Ahmad Vahidi, the IRGC chief, is playing a crucial role in shaping Iran's military and strategic policies. He has been described as a hardliner and a non-compromising leader. His increasing influence is seen as complicating the talks between Iran and the US on nuclear issues.

US-Iran War Update: IRGC Chief Ahmad Vahidi is now playing a crucial role in preparing Iran's next military strategy after becoming the head of the IRGC.

He has warned that if Iran is attacked again, the fire of war could spread to every border and every corner. The tension between the two countries is at its peak, and Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi is one name that has been making headlines globally. He is facing sanctions imposed by the US and is on Interpol's wanted list. Experts believe that his role in shaping Iran's military and strategic policies is significant.

He has been described as a hardliner and a non-compromising leader. He has been in the political and military career since the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1958. He studied electronics and industrial engineering but soon joined the IRGC. He has held various important positions such as Minister of Defense, Minister of Interior, and Deputy Commander of the IRGC.

He is also known for his role in the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. He was the first commander of the special unit 'Kuds Force' and has been involved in several controversial incidents, including the 1994 bombing incident in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which resulted in the death of 85 people. He was also accused of supporting the crackdown on women's protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini. The US imposed sanctions on him in 2022.

He has been accused of supporting the crackdown on women's protests and supporting the strict enforcement of hijab rules. The nuclear talks between Iran and the US are still stalled, especially on the issue of uranium enrichment. The increasing influence of hardline leaders like Ahmad Vahidi is seen as complicating the talks. The situation between Iran and the US is tense, and the future of the region depends on whether diplomacy or war will prevail





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Ahmad Vahidi IRGC Chief Iran-US Relations Nuclear Talks Tensions Hardliner Non-Compromising Leader Kuds Force Iran-Iraq War Buenos Aires Bombing Incident Mahsa Amini Protests US Sanctions Diplomatic Talks War

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