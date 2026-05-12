Amarthan Jalam Movement Begins on Tuesday in Alwar with Enthusiasm

The 'Amarthan Jalam' Movement organized by Rajasthan Patrika in Alwar started with great enthusiasm on Tuesday. People came together with torches, 'Churma' (traditional headgear) and started clearing the city's garbage plots at 6:30 AM. The function started with slogans, such as 'Jay Sri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. People not only cleaned the garbage, but also cleared the decomposed matter that had been accumulating for decades. The main goal of the campaign is to improve the water flow in areas affected by the monsoon. Women and young girls, including Misswasi Shailender from Alwar and marathon winner Advocate Geeta Sen, took a lead in this activity. Many women and juniorites participated in the movement.

राजस्थान पत्रिका के अमृतं जलम् महाअभियान का मंगलवार को अलवर में उत्साहपूर्ण आगाज हुआ। शहर में सुबह करीब 6:30 बजे हाथी कुंड पर शहरवासी फावड़ा, तगारी लेकर जुटने शुरू हो गए। अभियान की शुरुआत 'जय श्री राम' और 'भारत माता की जय' के जयघोष के साथ हुई। भक्ति गीतों और 'साथी हाथ बढ़ाना' जैसे फिल्मी गीतों की धुन पर लोगों ने न केवल कुंड के कचरे को बाहर निकाला, बल्कि बरसों से जमी मिट्टी को भी साफ किया। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य बारिश के मौसम में यहाँ अधिक से अधिक पानी का संचय करना है। महिलाओं और बालिकाओं ने दिखाई मिसाल इस महाअभियान में केवल युवा ही नहीं, बल्कि महिलाओं और बालिकाओं ने भी कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर भागीदारी निभाई। नन्ही बालिका मनस्वी शांडिल्य से लेकर मैराथन विजेता एडवोकेट सीमा सैनी, पैरा लीगल वालंटियर रेखा महलावत और सीनियर नर्सिंग ऑफिसर नीरू जैन ने सक्रियता दिखाई। साथ ही, महिला उद्यमी अर्चना जैन और समाजसेविका संगीता मीणा ने भी श्रमदान कर जल स्रोतों को बचाने का संकल्प लिया.

राजस्थान पत्रिका के अमृतं जलम् महाअभियान का मंगलवार को अलवर में उत्साहपूर्ण आगाज हुआ। शहर में सुबह करीब 6:30 बजे हाथी कुंड पर शहरवासी फावड़ा, तगारी लेकर जुटने शुरू हो गए। अभियान की शुरुआत 'जय श्री राम' और 'भारत माता की जय' के जयघोष के साथ हुई। भक्ति गीतों और 'साथी हाथ बढ़ाना' जैसे फिल्मी गीतों की धुन पर लोगों ने न केवल कुंड के कचरे को बाहर निकाला, बल्कि बरसों से जमी मिट्टी को भी साफ किया। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य बारिश के मौसम में यहाँ अधिक से अधिक पानी का संचय करना है। महिलाओं और बालिकाओं ने दिखाई मिसाल इस महाअभियान में केवल युवा ही नहीं, बल्कि महिलाओं और बालिकाओं ने भी कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर भागीदारी निभाई। नन्ही बालिका मनस्वी शांडिल्य से लेकर मैराथन विजेता एडवोकेट सीमा सैनी, पैरा लीगल वालंटियर रेखा महलावत और सीनियर नर्सिंग ऑफिसर नीरू जैन ने सक्रियता दिखाई। साथ ही, महिला उद्यमी अर्चना जैन और समाजसेविका संगीता मीणा ने भी श्रमदान कर जल स्रोतों को बचाने का संकल्प लिया





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