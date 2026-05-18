Avadh's Rebellion: British Rule in India Changes the Outcome

The British rule over Avadh, a region known for its fertile plains between the two rivers Ganges and Jumna, had significant implications for the country of India.

अवध रियासत पर अंग्रेज़ों का क़ब्ज़ा तत्कालीन हिंदुस्तान के लिए बड़ी घटना थी. अवध का इलाक़ा, गंगा-जमुना के दोआब यानी दोनों नदियों के बीच का मैदान था.

उसकी राजधानी लखनऊ थी. बहरहाल अंग्रेज़ों ने फ़रवरी 1856 में जब अवध के नवाब वाजिद अली शाह को सत्ता से बेदख़ल कर दिया, तो उन्होंने लंदन जाकर क्वीन विक्टोरिया से फ़रियाद करने का फ़ैसला किया. लंदन जाने के लिए वह मार्च 1856 में लखनऊ से कलकत्ता के लिए रवाना हुए थे.

इस वाक़ये का ज़िक्र प्रथम स्वाधीनता संग्राम पर लिखी गई इतिहासकार रौशन तक़ी की किताब, 'लखनऊ 1857- द टू वॉर्स ऑफ़ लखनऊ डस्क ऑफ़ एन एरा' में भी मिलता है





BBC News Hindi / 🏆 18. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Avadh British Rule Ganges Jumna Lekin Nawab Waizid Ali Shah Rebellion Swadhinata Samiti The Great Rebellion Vicky Victoria Rough Egna

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sunscreen Time Limit : सनस्क्रीन धूप में जाने से 15 मिनट पहले क्यों लगाएं और कितनी देर बाद दोबारा लगाना है सही? जानिए वैज्ञानिक तथ्य | Sunscreen Time Limit When Should Sunscreen Be Reapplied Know The Expert SuggestionSunscreen Time Limit Rule : सनस्क्रीन को लगाने वाले अगर समय का ध्यान रखें तो इससे पूरी तरह फायदा नहीं मिल सकता है। आइए, इससे जुड़ी काम की बात जानते हैं।

Read more »

तेलंगाना CM बोले- राहुल गांधी 2029 के PM चेहरा हों: INDIA ब्लॉक के सहयोगियों को मनाएंगे; लोग स्विगी-स्टाइल राजनीति चाहते हैं, जिसमें तुरंत रिजल्ट मिलेTelangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy INDIA Alliance 2029 PM Face Support Update; तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री ए.

Read more »

Yogi Government's Cabinet Changes: New Ministers Appointed, Political and Administrative Balance AdjustedThe Yogi Government has made significant changes to the Cabinet, appointing new ministers to key departments and removing some senior ministers from important positions. The changes reflect a political and administrative realignment in the state. The new ministers have been given crucial departments and responsibilities, while some senior ministers have had their departments reassigned. The most notable changes are in the portfolios of Cabinet Minister Rakhesh Sachan and Minister Dayaful Mishra. The appointment of BJP Provincial Chairman Bhupendra Chauhan to the MSME department is also being seen as a political move. The changes are seen as a part of the government's strategy to strengthen the MSME sector and adjust the political balance.

Read more »

क्या भारत-पाकिस्तान में फिर दोस्ती होने वाली है: 4 देशों में बैकचैनल मीटिंग्स; कोशिशों के पीछे असली वजह और इसका असर क्या होगाIndia Pakistan Backchannel Talks Update: भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच बैकचैनल बातचीत के संकेत मिल रहे हैं। दोनों देशों में रिश्ते सुधारने को लेकर नई चर्चाएं तेज हुई हैं।

Read more »

JDS suggests changes in One Nation One Election law, seeks protection for regional partiesIndependent Secular (JDS) party proposed changes in the One Nation One Election bill, particularly in the provision that grants power to the Election Commission to suspend elections in any state with a recommendation from the President. The party also demanded legal safeguards for regional parties.

Read more »

CA Syllabus Changes: ICAI Committee to Review and Include AI in SyllabusThe Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formed a committee to review and potentially include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other subjects in the CA syllabus. The current focus of the syllabus is on accounting, tax, audit, law, and finance. The decision was made due to the technological and digital transformations in the accounting profession.

Read more »