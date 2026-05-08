AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION: SAT AND ACT TEST IMPORTANCE IN ADMISSION

This comprehensive text provides an understanding of the SAT and ACT tests in American higher education. SAT has a focus on verbal and reasoning skills, while ACT focuses on grammar and punctuation. Both tests have a math section, but SAT has more advanced topics and calculators can be used in the math section. ACT has a separate science section. The choice of choosing either test depends on the student's priorities and the admission requirements of the university they are applying to.

SAT और ACT Test: अमेरिकी उच्च शिक्षा हासिल करने की योजना बना रहे छात्रों के लिए जरूरी जानना है कि अमेरिका में कई तरह के एग्जाम होते हैं, जिनके स्कोर दाखिले के वक्त जरूरी होते हैं। SAT और ACT ऐसे ही 2 एग्जाम हैं। स्कॉलैस्टिक असेसमेंट टेस्ट (SAT) और अमेरिकन कॉलेज टेस्टिंग (ACT) दोनों एक स्टैंडर्डाइज्ड टेस्ट हैं, जो अमेरिकी कॉलेजों के एडमिशन के लिए जरूरी होते हैं। इनका उद्देश्य यह चेक करना है कि कोई स्टूडेंट कॉलेज की पढ़ाई के लिए कितना तैयार है?

क्या वह कॉलेज के सिलेबस को समझ सकता है। अमेरिका में अगर किसी व्यक्ति को बैचलर्स में एडमिशन लेने की इच्छा है, तो फिर उसे SAT या ACT में से कोई एक एग्जाम देना होगा। यहां दोनों एग्जाम को काफी ज्यादा महत्व दिया जाता है, क्योंकि इससे यह समझ चलता है कि किसी स्टूडेंट के अंदर क्या क्षमता है। बहुत से भारतीय छात्र प्रिंग या समर इनटेक में अमेरिका में पढ़ने के लिए योजना बना रहे हैं, जिसके लिए क्लास क्रमश: जनवरी और मई/जून में शुरू होगी। मगर उन्हें अभी एडमिशन लेना होगा। इस वजह से उनके लिए SAT और ACT के बीच अंतर समझना जरूरी है। SAT और ACT में अंतर क्या है?

वैसे तो SAT और ACT दोनों का काम ही कॉलेज एडमिशन दिलवाना है, लेकिन इनके स्ट्रक्चर और कंटेट अलग-अलग होते हैं। SAT का ज्यादा फोकस होता है वोक्यरल और रीजनिंग पर, जबकि ACT ग्रेमर और पंचुएशन पर ज्यादा ध्यान देता है। दोनों परीक्षाओं के मैथ्स सेक्शन में भी एक जैसे θέμα होते हैं, लेकिन SAT में ज्यादा एडवांस टॉपिक सवाल आते हैं। SAT एग्जाम में स्टूडेंट को ग्राफिंग कैलकुलेटर का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।ACT में जियोमेट्री और ट्रिग्नोमेट्री से जुड़े सवाल, SAT की तुलना में ज्यादा होते हैं। यहां कैलकुलेटर का इस्तेमाल मैथ्स सेक्शन तक ही सीमित है। SAT में छोटे पैग्रेफ होते हैं, जिलें एक-एक सवाल पूछकर पूछे जाते हैं। इसे उन छात्रों के लिए बेहतरीन माना जाता है जो ज्यादा लंबे आर्टिकल पढ़ने में दिलचस्पी नहीं रखते हैं। दूसरी तरफ, ACT में लंबे पैग्रेफ होते हैं, जिसे जल्दी पढ़ना जरूरी होता है। इस वजह से यहां पर टाइम मैनेजमेंट एक अहम रोल अदा करते हैं।ACT में एक साइंस का अलग सेक्शन होता है। इसके सवालों का जवाब देने के लिए आपको फिजिक्स या केमिस्ट्री के फॉर्मेूले याद रखने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती है। मुख्य तौर पर सारी चीजें चार्ट, डेटा और ग्राफ के आधार पर होती हैं। बस इन्हें पढ़ना और समझना आना चाहिए। कुल मिलाकर SAT और ACT में से किसी एक को चुनना student की प्राथमिकता पर निर्भर करता है। हालांकि, एडमिशन से पहले इस बात को देखना चाहिए कि विश्वविद्यालय में किस एग्जाम की मांग हो रही है





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AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION SAT EXAM ACT EXAM COLLEGE ADMISSION STUDENT PREPARATION

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