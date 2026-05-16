ANTF's Secret Agents Uncover Drug Tunnels, Help in Busting Ticker

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Rajasthan has been successful in uncovering drug tunnels and helping in busting the drug racket with the help of their three secret agents, Prins, Sujaen and Nivi. These three dogs have been instrumental in finding and destroying hidden drug dens and have played a crucial role in the task force's operations.

ANTF के तीन 'सीक्रेट एजेंट', न लाठी, न बंदूक, सिर्फ सूंघकर पाताल से भी ढूंढ निकाला तस्करों का काल!

राजस्थान में तस्करों ने ड्रग्स को जमीन के अंदर गहरे गड्ढों और दीवारों के गुप्त तहखानों में छिपाया। इसके बाद पुलिस के सामने मुंह बंद रखा कि राज कभी खुलेगा ही नहीं। लेकिन तभी एंट्री हुई एएनटीएफ के तीन जांबाज 'सीक्रेट एजेंटों' प्रिंस, सुजैन और नोंवी की।सेना हो या पुलिस, सभी सुरक्षा एजेंसियों में डॉग्स का अहम रोल होता है। ट्रेंड डॉग्स आतंकियों को ढूंढ निकालते हैं। बम और विस्फोटक सामग्री का भी तुरंत पता लगा लेते हैं। राजस्थान की एंटी नारकोटिक्स टास्क फोर्स में भी डॉग्स का अहम रोल है। एंटी नारकोटिक्स टास्क फोर्स के पास तीन प्रशिक्षित डॉग्स प्रिंस (पापा), सुजैन और नोंवी हैं। ये तीनों डॉग्स तस्करों के खिलाफ एक्शन लेने में मुख्य भूमिका निभाते हैं। फोर्स के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के साथ ये तीनों डॉग्स भी हर वक्त एक्टिव मोड में रहते हैं।एंटी नारकोटिक्स टास्क फोर्स पूरे राजस्थान में तस्करों पर छापेमारी करते हुए धरपकड़ कर रही है। तस्करों की ओर से छिपाए गए मादक पदार्थों को बरामद करने में डॉग्स प्रिंस, सुजैन और नोंवी का अहम रोल है। महानिरीक्षक पुलिस विकास कुमार बताते हैं कि एडीजी दिनेश एमएन के निर्देशन में एएनटीएफ की पूरी टीम तस्करों के पीछे लगी हुई है। तीनों। पिछले दो महीने में की गई कार्रवाइयों में 19 दबिश में प्रिंस, सुजैन और नोंवी की विशेष भूमिका रही। प्रिंस, सुजैन और नोंवी बड़ी मात्रा में ड्रग्स बरामद करवाया है।आईजी विकास कुमार का कहना है कि कई तस्कर मादक पदार्थों को छिपा देते हैं। गिरफ्त में आने के बावजूद भी वे छिपाए गएनहीं देते हैं। ऐसे में ड्रग्स को ढूंढना पुलिस के जवानों के लिए बड़ा मुश्किल काम होता है। डॉग्स प्रिंस, सुजैन और नोंवी की मदद से एएनटीएफ अवैध ड्रग्स को बरामद करने में लगातार सफल हो रही है। तीनों डॉग्स ट्रेंड हैं। सूंघने की शक्ति से वे घरों में गुप्त स्थान पर छिपाए गए ड्रग्स का पता लगा लेते हैं। साथ ही जमीन खोद कर गाड़े गए ड्रग्स को भी बरामद करने में कामयाब रहते हैं





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ANTF Secret Agents Drug Tunnels Drug Busting Rajasthan Dogs Ticker Drug Racket

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