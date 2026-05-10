Actress Trisha Krishnan attends the oath-taking ceremony of TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay in Tamil Nadu

The news highlights the participation of actress Trisha Krishnan at the ceremony of Tamil Nadu Chief Ministerत्ताेतज जोसेफ विजय के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह. The actress wore a beautiful blue and golden silk saree and looked stunning.

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। नीली सिल्क की साड़ी पहने, अभिनेत्री तृषा कृष्णन रविवार को तमिलगा वेट्री कझगम (TVK) के प्रमुख सी.

जोसेफ विजय के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल हुईं। चेन्नई स्थित अपने आवास से निकलते समय, तृषा ने कहा कि वह इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर की गवाह बनने के लिए 'बेहतर उत्साहित' हैं। मां के साथ पहुंची तृषा कृष्णन एक शानदार ब्लू और गोल्डन सिल्क की साड़ी में बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही थीं। उनके साथ उनकी मां, उमा कृष्णन भी थीं। उन्होंने इस साड़ी को एक बेज रंग के कढ़ाईदार ब्लाउज और कुछ खास गहनों के साथ पहना था। उन्होंने हीरे और रूबी का एक चोकर और उससे मेल खाते झुमके चुने थे। हल्का मेकअप, माथे पर एक प्यारी सी बिंदी और बालों में सजे मल्ली पू (चमेली के फूल) ने उनके इस लुक को पूरा किया। #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/oCevs6N1Wx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 202





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