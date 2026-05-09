Bengal New Government Sworn In Amid Voter Protests and Muslim Turnout

The new government led by Subhasuni Surajput of Trinamool Congress in Bengal was taken the oath after the election results of 'five' states were declared. In Assam, as well as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the turn will come in the coming days. In Assam, the new government of BJP will be sworn in on 11th May. In Assam, 19 Congress lawmakers were elected, 18 of whom are Muslims, which was the reason for the Muslim voter turnout in Congress's favor.

NEWS TEXT: गुवाहाटी: पांच राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद बंगाल में शुभेंदु अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में नई सरकार ने शपथ ली। अब असम, केरल, तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी की बारी है। असम में 11 मई के बाद बीजेपी की नई सरकार शपथ लेगी। असम में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन और मुस्लिम वोटरों का रुख, हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने इस आंकड़े को चुनाव में जीत के बाद खुले मंच से इसकी चर्चा की, फिर AIUDF नेता बदरुद्दीन अजमल ने कांग्रेस पर हमला बोला। अजमल ने कांग्रेस को मुस्लिम लीग बता दिया।केरल और बंगाल के चुनावी समीकरण, पांच राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने सिर्फ केरल में वापसी की। इस चुनाव में केरल ही ऐसा राज्य रहा, जहां मुसलमान वोटरों ने परंपरागत पैटTERN पर इंडियन यूनियन मुस्लिम लीग का समर्थन किया। मुस्लिम लीग से सभी 22 विधायक मुसलमान हैं। हालांकि कांग्रेस के टिकट पर भी 8 मुस्लिम विधायक जीते। वाम मोर्चे से 6 अल्पसंख्यक उम्मीदवारों को जीत मिली। बंगाल में भी फरक्का और रानीगर से कांग्रेस के दो विधायकों को जीत मिली। संयोग यह है कि दोनों विधायक मुस्लिम हैं.

NEWS TEXT: गुवाहाटी: पांच राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद बंगाल में शुभेंदु अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में नई सरकार ने शपथ ली। अब असम, केरल, तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी की बारी है। असम में 11 मई के बाद बीजेपी की नई सरकार शपथ लेगी। असम में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन और मुस्लिम वोटरों का रुख, हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने इस आंकड़े को चुनाव में जीत के बाद खुले मंच से इसकी चर्चा की, फिर AIUDF नेता बदरुद्दीन अजमल ने कांग्रेस पर हमला बोला। अजमल ने कांग्रेस को मुस्लिम लीग बता दिया।केरल और बंगाल के चुनावी समीकरण, पांच राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने सिर्फ केरल में वापसी की। इस चुनाव में केरल ही ऐसा राज्य रहा, जहां मुसलमान वोटरों ने परंपरागत पैटTERN पर इंडियन यूनियन मुस्लिम लीग का समर्थन किया। मुस्लिम लीग से सभी 22 विधायक मुसलमान हैं। हालांकि कांग्रेस के टिकट पर भी 8 मुस्लिम विधायक जीते। वाम मोर्चे से 6 अल्पसंख्यक उम्मीदवारों को जीत मिली। बंगाल में भी फरक्का और रानीगर से कांग्रेस के दो विधायकों को जीत मिली। संयोग यह है कि दोनों विधायक मुस्लिम हैं





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