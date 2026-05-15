Bengal Police Reopens Files of Lapsed Cases, Prioritizes Serious Crimes Against Women

The new state government in Bengal, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has reopened the files of all pending and old cases, which have been pending for the past three years. The police has given top priority to serious crimes against women, such as heinous crimes and murders. According to sources, there are approximately 300 cases in the entire state that are under the police's thorough investigation.

राज्य ब्यूरो, कोलकाता। बंगाल के 2021 विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद हुई चुनावी हिंसा का जिन्न एक बार फिर बाहर आ गया है। मुख्यमंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी की नेतृत्व वाली नई राज्य सरकार से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद बंगाल पुलिस ने उन सभी लंबित और पुराने मामलों की फाइलें दोबारा खोल दी हैं, जो पिछले तीन सालों से ठंडे बस्ते में थे। विशेष रूप से महिलाओं के खिलाफ हुए जघन्य अपराधों और हत्या जैसे गंभीर मामलों को प्राथमिकता दी जा रही है। सूत्रों के अनुसार, वर्तमान में पूरे बंगाल में लगभग 300 ऐसे मामले हैं जो पुलिस की कड़ी जांच के दायरे में हैं। लालबाजार में उच्च स्तरीय बैठक और कड़े निर्देश कोलकाता पुलिस मुख्यालय, लालबाजार में गुरुवार को आयोजित एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक में राज्य के शीर्ष पुलिस अधिकारियों ने सभी थानों के ओसी (थाना प्रभारी)को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए हैं। इस बैठक में सहायक आयुक्तों और डीसीपी को आदेश दिया गया है कि वे महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों, विशेषकर पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत दर्ज मामलों की जांच में तेजी लाएं। पुलिस का लक्ष्य इन मामलों में जल्द से जल्द चार्जशीट दाखिल करना है ताकि फास्ट-ट्रैक अदालतों के जरिए दोषियों को सजा दिलाई जा सके.

राज्य ब्यूरो, कोलकाता। बंगाल के 2021 विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद हुई चुनावी हिंसा का जिन्न एक बार फिर बाहर आ गया है। मुख्यमंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी की नेतृत्व वाली नई राज्य सरकार से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद बंगाल पुलिस ने उन सभी लंबित और पुराने मामलों की फाइलें दोबारा खोल दी हैं, जो पिछले तीन सालों से ठंडे बस्ते में थे। विशेष रूप से महिलाओं के खिलाफ हुए जघन्य अपराधों और हत्या जैसे गंभीर मामलों को प्राथमिकता दी जा रही है। सूत्रों के अनुसार, वर्तमान में पूरे बंगाल में लगभग 300 ऐसे मामले हैं जो पुलिस की कड़ी जांच के दायरे में हैं। लालबाजार में उच्च स्तरीय बैठक और कड़े निर्देश कोलकाता पुलिस मुख्यालय, लालबाजार में गुरुवार को आयोजित एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक में राज्य के शीर्ष पुलिस अधिकारियों ने सभी थानों के ओसी (थाना प्रभारी)को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए हैं। इस बैठक में सहायक आयुक्तों और डीसीपी को आदेश दिया गया है कि वे महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों, विशेषकर पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत दर्ज मामलों की जांच में तेजी लाएं। पुलिस का लक्ष्य इन मामलों में जल्द से जल्द चार्जशीट दाखिल करना है ताकि फास्ट-ट्रैक अदालतों के जरिए दोषियों को सजा दिलाई जा सके





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Bengal Police Reopening Of Lapsed Cases Prioritization Of Serious Crimes Against Women Heinous Crimes Murders

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