Bengal's Asansol: Muslim Community Riot After Loudspeaker Noise Reduction Notice

A large number of people from the Jahangirpur area of Asansol, Bengal, rioted after the local police announced a noise reduction notice for loudspeakers in the Asansol Railwaypar area. The rioters damaged several police vehicles and threw stones at police personnel, injuring several. The situation was brought under control by the police, but the rioters continued to protest and damage property.

बंगाल के आसनसोल स्थित रेलपार क्षेत्र में लाउडस्पीकर की आवाज कम करने से संबंधित प्रशासनिक संदेश जारी होने के बाद शुक्रवार की रात मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों ने जमकर बवाल काटा। बड़ी संख्या में जहांगीरी मोहल्ले के लोग स्थानीय पुलिस चौकी पहुंच गए और हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। आक्रोशित लोगों ने लगभग आधा दर्जन पुलिस वाहनों में तोड़फोड़ की, वहीं सड़क पर खडी अन्य गाडि़यों को भी नुकसान पहुंचाया। पथराव भी किया, जिससे कई पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद आसपास के थानों से पहुंची पुलिस ने स्थिति को नियंत्रित करने का प्रयास किया। परंतु, हालात नियंत्रण से बाहर होता देख पुलिसकर्मियों को लाठियां भांजनी पड़ी, आंसू गैस के गोले भी दागने पड़े। इसके बाद भीड़ तितर-बितर हुई। पुलिस ने मामले में अबतक दर्जनभर लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आसनसोल-दुर्गापुर के पुलिस आयुक्त डॉ.

प्रणव कुमार के अनुसार स्थिति फिलहाल नियंत्रण में है। एहतियात के तौर पर संबंधित क्षेत्र में बड़ी संख्या में अ‌र्द्धसैनिक बल सहित पुलिस की तैनाती की गई है। बताया गया कि पिछले दिनों मुख्यमंत्री सुवेंदु ने धार्मिक स्थलों पर तेज आवाज में लाउडस्पीकर बजाने की मनाही का निर्देश दिया था। इसके बाद आसनसोल में कई धार्मिक स्थलों से लोगों ने स्वयं लाउडस्पीकर उतार दिया। इस बीच रेलपार इलाके में भी पुलिस ने माइक से इसकी घोषणा की और लोगों को निर्देश का उल्लंघन पर कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी। इसी बीच जहांगीरी मोहल्ला के मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों ने पुलिस चौकी का घेराव कर पुलिस से मुख्यमंत्री का लिखित आदेश दिखाने की मांग की। पुलिस ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री ने घोषणा की है, उसके मुताबिक पुलिस काम कर रही है। इसी दौरान स्थानीय लोग पुलिस से उलझ गए और कुर्सी, टेबल, कंप्यूटर, वाहन आदि में तोड़फोड़ शुरू कर दी





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Bengal Asansol Muslim Community Riot Police Property Damage Loudspeaker Noise Reduction Notice Chief Minister's Order

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