Bhopal Railway: Sanath Nagar Station Becomes Junction, Two Railway Stations in the City

The Ministry of Railways has announced the designation of Sanath Nagar Station as a Junction under the Amrit Bharat scheme. The development project at Sanath Nagar Station is underway, which will be completed within 12 months. The station, along with Rani Kamalpatni Station, will look like Sanath Nagar Station and Rani Kamalpatni Station.

Bhopal Railway : संत नगर रेलवे स्टेशन को जंक्शन बनाने का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया। भोपाल में अब दो रेलवे जंक्शन होंगे। भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन के बाद संत नगर रेलवे स्टेशन को रेल मंत्रालय ने अमृत भारत परियोजना के तहत जंक्शन का दर्जा दिया है। संत नगर रेलवे स्टेशन पर रीडेवलपमेंट प्रोजेक्ट चल रहा है। अगले 12 महीने के अंदर यह पूरा हो जाएगा। संत नगर रेलवे स्टेशन भोपाल एवं रानी कमलापति रेलवे स्टेशन की तर्ज पर नजर आएगा। संत हिरदाराम नगर सल हरदाराम नगरापाल का दूसरा रेलवे जंक्शन घोषित किए जाने के आदेश जारी हो गए हैं। इससे क्षेत्र की रेल कनेक्टिविटी मजबूत होगी, आवागमन और परिवहन अधिक सुगम बनेगा एवं व्यापारिक गतिविधियों को नई गति मिलेगी।- रामेश्वर शर्मा, विधायक, हुजूररेलव.

Bhopal Railway: संत नगर रेलवे स्टेशन को जंक्शन बनाने का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया। भोपाल में अब दो रेलवे जंक्शन होंगे। भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन के बाद संत नगर रेलवे स्टेशन को रेल मंत्रालय ने अमृत भारत परियोजना के तहत जंक्शन का दर्जा दिया है। संत नगर रेलवे स्टेशन पर रीडेवलपमेंट प्रोजेक्ट चल रहा है। अगले 12 महीने के अंदर यह पूरा हो जाएगा। संत नगर रेलवे स्टेशन भोपाल एवं रानी कमलापति रेलवे स्टेशन की तर्ज पर नजर आएगा। संत हिरदाराम नगर सल हरदाराम नगरापाल का दूसरा रेलवे जंक्शन घोषित किए जाने के आदेश जारी हो गए हैं। इससे क्षेत्र की रेल कनेक्टिविटी मजबूत होगी, आवागमन और परिवहन अधिक सुगम बनेगा एवं व्यापारिक गतिविधियों को नई गति मिलेगी।- रामेश्वर शर्मा, विधायक, हुजूररेलव





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Bhopal Railway Santh Nagar Station Junction Amrit India Project Redevelopment Project Amrit Shiksha Abhiyan Bhopal Province Stations Junction Network

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