Bihar Education Department Sets Fee Limits, Ends Excess Fees in Schools

The Bihar Government has set limits on school fees, putting an end to the excess fees demanded by many schools. This measure aims at ensuring quality education and discouraging profiteering.

Bihar News: Education in recent years has seen a worrying trend with schools shifting away from being centers for learning to being hubs for commerce, with parents being fleeced on items like uniforms, stationery, and books.

This issue has been exacerbated by cases of cash-rich schools exploiting infrastructure and facilities to extort hefty fees. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Bihar Government's Education Department has taken a historic step by setting limits on school fees. In a new fee determination list released by the Government, fees have been fixed for each category, including admission fees, teaching fees, development fees, and even fees for transfer certificates.

Additionally, charges for libraries and sports activities have also been abolished as they were being misused. To ensure compliance, the Department has made it clear that any school attempting to charge more than the fixed amount will face strict legal action. Students of classes 9 and 10 will only have to pay 50 rupees for admission and 80 rupees as development fee.

For higher secondary students, the fee structure is as follows - 11th science students will pay 50 rupees as admission fee and 180 and 240 rupees respectively for science and commerce. For 12th science there will be a fee of 240 rupees. For the development fee, students of all groups will have to pay 200 rupees.

Additionally, the rules exempt the admission and other fees from scrutiny for students of SC and ST categories, ensuring free education for them. The new order also requires schools to bear the cost of form and prospectus distribution for students of 11th standard





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Bihar Education School Fees Fee Limits Excess Fees

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