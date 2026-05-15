Bihar Police Reshuffle: New Appointments in Bihar Police

State government has appointed two IPS officers and 61 officers of the Bihar Police Service with new responsibilities. The reshuffle in the Bihar Police department has caused a stir in the police department, with many assistant superintendents, deputy superintendents, and cyber crime units being assigned new officers.

Bihar Police Reshuffle : बिहार पुलिस महकमे में बड़े स्तर पर फेरबदल किया गया है, जिसमें दो आईपीएस और 61 बिहार पुलिस सेवा के अधिकारियों का तबादला हुआ है। गृह विभाग की ओर से जारी अधिसूचना के बाद पुलिस विभाग में हलचल तेज हो गई है। कई जिलों के एसडीपीओ, डीएसपी और साइबर क्राइम इकाइयों में नए अधिकारियों की तैनाती की गई है। तबादला सूची के अनुसार नुरुल हक को सहायक पुलिस महानिरीक्षक (AIG) निरीक्षण, पटना की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। वहीं पंकज कुमार को विशेष निगरानी इकाई (SVU) का एसपी बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा अभिजीत कुमार सिंह को एएसपी साइबर अपराध एवं सुरक्षा इकाई पटना, प्रतीश कुमार को एएसपी साइबर क्राइम मोतिहारी और मो.

नेसार अहमद शाह को एएसपी मधेपुरा बनाया गया है





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Bihar Police Reshuffle New Appointments Bihar Police Department IPS Officers Officers Of The Bihar Police Service

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