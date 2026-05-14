Bihar News: Government to Control Coaching Institutions, Bring Transparency and Ensure Safe Learning Environment

The new law aims to bring transparency in the functioning of coaching institutions and provide a safe and stress-free educational environment to students. The new law also aims to ensure that the basic facilities and the qualifications of teachers are in place. The law also aims to prevent the exploitation of students and the promotion of their results. The law also aims to prevent the exploitation of students and the promotion of their results. The law also aims to prevent the exploitation of students and the promotion of their results. The law also aims to prevent the exploitation of students and the promotion of their results.

Bihar News : Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary's government is now trying to control the coaching institutions in the state like cockroaches, which are opening up in large numbers.

The new law aims to bring transparency in the functioning of coaching institutions and provide a safe and stress-free educational environment to students. Until now, coaching institutions in Bihar operated without any solid rules, but the government has now made it clear that those who run education as a business must comply with the rules





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Bihar News Coaching Institutions Transparency Safe Learning Environment Basic Facilities Teacher Qualifications Exploitation Of Students Promotion Of Results Registration Punctuality Monitoring Committee Public Opinion

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