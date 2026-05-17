Bihar Government's Transport Department to Launch Special Lo-Floor CNG Buses for Handicapped and Seniors

The new bus service aims to provide a more comfortable and accessible public transportation experience for physically challenged individuals and elderly citizens in Bihar. The buses are equipped with modern amenities and accommodations to ensure their safety and convenience during travel. The initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to improve public transportation in Bihar, making it suitable for people from all walks of life.

Bihar News : Special Lo-Floor CNG Buses for Handicapped and Seniors, Equipped with Numerous Amenities, to be Launched Bihar News : The Bihar government's transport department is set to introduce a special low-floor CNG bus service for differently-abled and elderly citizens, equipped with advanced facilities.

The initiative comes under the broader scheme of making public transportation in Bihar accessible and comfortable for all sections of society. Following the successful pink bus service for women, the transport department is now planning to initiate this special bus service to cater to the specific needs of physically challenged individuals and elderly citizens





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Bihar News Transport Department Handicapped Elderly Lo-Floor Buses Accessibility CNG Buses Comfortable Public Transportation Physical Challenges Safety Measures

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