Bihar: 12-year-old Shubham Kumar beaten to death in Sakrawana village after picking up a fallen lemon from the tree

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Sakrawana village, Nalanda district, Bihar, where a 12-year-old boy Shubham Kumar was beaten to death with sticks after he picked a fallen lemon from a tree. The accused was identified as Gorakh Miah, the orchard owner.

Bihar News: A tragic incident took place in Sakrawana village, Nalanda district, Bihar . A 12-year-old boy named Shubham Kumar , also known as Chhanda, was brutally beaten to death with stick s after he brought down a fallen lemon from a tree.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Shubham was playing with his friends. When a strong wind blew, a lemon fell from the tree and landed on the ground. Shubham rushed to pick it up, which ignited the wrath of the orchard owner, Gorakh Miah, who attacked him with a stick, causing him severe injuries and ultimately leading to his death. The incident sparked chaos in the village and resulted in a violent clash between the crowd and the police.

The condition has been brought under control, and the village has been placed under heavy security





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Bihar Nalanda Sakrawana Shubham Kumar Lemon Stick Attack Death

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