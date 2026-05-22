Bizarre claim: Rare duck in Bhopal has 'Allah' written on its body

In Bhopal, there's a bizarre news that has taken the locality by storm. A duck with a peculiar claim to fame is making headlines, with a fascinating body part that has been given the name of 'Allah.'

ईद-उल-अजहा से पहले भोपाल से एक हैरान करने वाली खबर सामने आई है। बैरसिया रोड स्थित कादमपुर गांव में एक ऐसा बकरा चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है, जिसके शरीर पर सफेद निशान से 'अल्लाह' लिखा होने का दावा किया जा रहा है। पशु पालक मालिक ने इसकी 25 लाख रुपए कीमत रखी है...

ईद-उल-अजहा से पहले एक अनोखा बकरा लोगों के बीच चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। राजधानी के कादमपुर गांव में रहने वाले छुट्टू खां का दावा है कि उनके बकरे के शरीर पर सफेद निशान से प्राकृतिक रूप से 'अल्लाह' लिखा है। राजधानी भोपाल से करीब 30 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित कादमपुर गांव में रहने वाले छुट्टू खां इस खास बकरे को पाल रहे हैं। उनका दावा है कि बकरे के शरीर पर अल्लाह लिखा हुआ है। बकरे की वायरल वीडियो के अनुसार डार्क ब्राउन रंग के इस बकरे के पेट के बाएं हिस्से पर सफेद रंग का निशान बना हुआ है, जिसे लोग 'अल्लाह' लिखा मान रहे हैं। छुट्टू खां का कहना है कि यह शरीर पर सफेद निशान से 'अल्लाह' लिखा दिखने का दावा है। इस्लाम के त्योहार ईद-उल-अजहा से पहले इलाके में बना आकर्षण का केंद्रजानकारी अनुसार बकरे का वजन करीब 65 से 70 किलो है और यह 'चार दांत' का है, जिसे पशुपालकों की भाषा में परिपक्व माना जाता है। वहीं उनके पास अन्य बकरे भी हैं, जिनकी कीमत करीब 25-25 हजार रुपए बताई जा रही है





NBT Hindi News / 🏆 20. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bhopal Duck Allah Claim To Fame

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे की गुत्थी और उलझी, पीड़ित के रिश्तेदार ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावाAhmedabad Plane Crash: अहमदाबाद विमान हादसे की गुत्थी और उलझी, पीड़ित के रिश्तेदार ने किया चौंकाने वाला दावा ahmedabad-plane crash air-india-crash-victim-relative-makes-shocking-claim-about-pilot-body

Read more »

Twisha Sharma Death Case: New Development in Bhopal, Major Suspense Raised as Saas Dialed Several People on Death DayA new development in the Twisha Sharma death case has surfaced in Bhopal. The family claims that the deceased's aunt made several calls on the day after her death, including some to judicial officers and others to relatives and acquaintances. The investigation is now centered on call details and CCTV footage.

Read more »

पंजाबी सिंगर इंदर कौर हत्याकांड में ट्विस्ट: NRI के वकील बोले- सुक्खी इंडिया आया, इसका सबूत कहां; 60-70 लाख की ट्रांजेक्शन हुई, ये सुसाइडLudhiana Inder Kaur Hatyakand twist: NRI Sukhi Vakeel suicide claim, 60 lakh transaction.

Read more »

सीबीआई करेगी त्विषा शर्मा केस की जांच, एमपी सरकार ने की केंद्र से सिफारिश - tvisha sharma death mp govt recommends cbi probe in bhopalमध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने भोपाल में त्विषा शर्मा की संदिग्ध मौत के मामले में सीबीआई जांच की सिफारिश की है। राज्य के महाधिवक्ता प्रशांत सिंह ने केस डायरी मंगवाने के लिए समय मांगा है।

Read more »

Twisha Sharma Postmortem: New Legal Battle Unfolds; Husband Goes on the RunThe Supreme Court on Friday directed a second postmortem of late Congress leader Twisha Sharma's body after her family expressed doubt in the findings of the first post-mortem conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal. Sharma's ashes were being maintained at -80 degree Celsius temperature at AIIMS, said Madhya Pradesh High Court Additional Chief Justice P B S Ngale in his order. Her husband, who is absconding, is likely to surrender soon. The court also asked for more information regarding the release of bail to Sharma's relative, Girija Singh, which the lower court had granted.

Read more »

Bhopal Railway: Sanath Nagar Station Becomes Junction, Two Railway Stations in the CityThe Ministry of Railways has announced the designation of Sanath Nagar Station as a Junction under the Amrit Bharat scheme. The development project at Sanath Nagar Station is underway, which will be completed within 12 months. The station, along with Rani Kamalpatni Station, will look like Sanath Nagar Station and Rani Kamalpatni Station.

Read more »