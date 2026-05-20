Bombay High Court's Bulldozer Action: Alleged Violations in the TCS Case

The case involves the bulldozer action taken by the Municipal Corporation of Navi Mumbai, in the context of a known sexual assault and forced conversion case against TCS employees. The Enforcement Directorate case related to allegations of forced conversions at the TCS Navi Mumbai plant also pertains to this. Many questions have been raised regarding the legality of such actions, with the accused absconding. Cases have also arisen where private residential properties were demolished in the name of demolishing illegal constructions.

High Court of Bombay Bulldozer Action: TCS से जुड़े यौन उत्पीड़न व धर्मांतरण मामले में एक चौंकाने वाला मोड़ सामने आया है। छत्रपति संभाजीनगर नगर निगम द्वारा आरोपी निदा खान की तलाश में की गई बुलडोजर कार्रवाई पर गंभीर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। यह मामला अब बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट पहुंच चुका है। Nasik के बहुचर्चित TCS धर्मांतरण मामले में की गई बुलडोजर कार्रवाई अब कानूनी विवाद में फंसती नजर आ रही है। बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट की औरंगाबाद बेंच ने छत्रपति संभाजीनगर नगर निगम (CSMC) की कार्रवाई पर गंभीर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा है कि पहली नजर में ऐसा लग रहा कि तोड़क कार्रवाई में नियमों का पालन नहीं किया गया है.

High Court of Bombay Bulldozer Action: TCS से जुड़े यौन उत्पीड़न व धर्मांतरण मामले में एक चौंकाने वाला मोड़ सामने आया है। छत्रपति संभाजीनगर नगर निगम द्वारा आरोपी निदा खान की तलाश में की गई बुलडोजर कार्रवाई पर गंभीर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। यह मामला अब बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट पहुंच चुका है। Nasik के बहुचर्चित TCS धर्मांतरण मामले में की गई बुलडोजर कार्रवाई अब कानूनी विवाद में फंसती नजर आ रही है। बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट की औरंगाबाद बेंच ने छत्रपति संभाजीनगर नगर निगम (CSMC) की कार्रवाई पर गंभीर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा है कि पहली नजर में ऐसा लग रहा कि तोड़क कार्रवाई में नियमों का पालन नहीं किया गया है





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TCS Bulldozer Navi Mumbai Enforcement Directorate Sexual Assault Forced Conversion Accused Accused Action Bombay Highcourt Local Resident

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