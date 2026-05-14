Bounty Criminal Zubair Killed in Meerut

A notorious gangster named Zubair was killed in a shootout in Meerut district. He was a ₹1 lakh bounty criminal and was wanted for a murder. His sister issued a stern warning after his death.

Bounty Criminal Zubair Killed: In a joint operation by STF and police in Meerut district, notorious gang ster Zubair was killed in a shootout on Wednesday.

Zubair was a ₹1 lakh bounty criminal. He came to Meerut to kill a trader. The death of the bounty criminal has led to a warning from his sister. After the death of the bounty criminal, his sister issued a stern warning.

Zubair's sister said, 'A leopard has been unleashed, and two more are still alive. How many more will rise up?

' After issuing the warning, Zubair's sister took her brother's body to her home. The body of the bounty criminal was taken to her home by his sister. The police have been alerted after the warning. The post-mortem of the bounty criminal was conducted at Meerut Medical College.

After the post-mortem, Zubair's sister, Mubashira, issued a direct warning. She said, 'My leopard has been unleashed, and two more are still alive. How many more will rise up?

' After issuing the warning, Mubashira took her brother's body to her home and left. The police have been alerted after the warning. During the post-mortem of the bounty criminal at Meerut Medical College, a heavy force was deployed in the medical college premises and the post-mortem hall. During the post-mortem of the bounty criminal, a crowd of supporters of Zubair was also present.

After the post-mortem, the body of the bounty criminal was taken to Aligarh by his family. Who was Zubair? Zubair was originally from Aligarh. He was active in western Uttar Pradesh.

Zubair killed a teacher named Ravish Kumar Hiralal with a gunshot on 24 December 2025 at Aligarh Muslim University. He was a member of the Munir gang and there were 43 cases registered against him for murder, robbery, and dacoity. The ASP of STF, Brijesh Kumar Singh, said that Zubair was initially a sharpshooter for the Munir gang. He used to commit crimes on behalf of the gang.

After failing his 12th class from Syohar in Bijnor, he joined AMU in 2009 to get admission. After that, he started his criminal career. Zubair formed a group called 'The Killing Machine Gang' on social media under the name of 'd gang'. Through this gang, Zubair committed many crimes.

The Munir gang had also committed the murder of NIA's DSP Tanjeel Ahmad and his wife. The Munir gang consisted of Zubair from Aligarh, Ashutosh Mishra from Farrukhabad, Saud from Ambadeer Nagar, Atilullah and Shaadaab from Azamgarh. The Munir gang was responsible for the murder of DSP Tanjeel and his wife. DSP Tanjeel was investigating the case of Pakistani infiltration.

During the arrest of Munir, DSP Tanjeel and his wife were killed. Munir and his accomplices Ryan were sentenced to death by the ADJ court on 21 May 2022. Munir died in BHU on 21 November 2022. After the death of Munir, Zubair took over the leadership of the gang and committed many crimes.

Zubair's two brothers are also members of the Munir gang. The police are searching for Zubair's two brothers





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Bounty Criminal Zubair Joint Operation STF Police Merut Alimagaram Postmortem Gang DSP Tanjeel Pakistani Infiltration Arrest Death BHU Gangster Warning

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