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Breaking News from Breaking News Today Live Updates: Successful Test of Long-Ranged Missile in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and More

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Breaking News from Breaking News Today Live Updates: Successful Test of Long-Ranged Missile in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and More
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)Severe Weather AlertHeavy Rain
📆22-05-2026 01:32:00
📰News Nation
14 sec. here / 13 min. at publisher
📊News: 47% · Publisher: 51%

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe weather alert for 17 states in the country including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal for heavy rain and thunderstorm on 22 May 2026. Ahead of this, the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance will hold a crucial meeting with the Housing Ministry on the same day. Meanwhile, successful testing of a 100-kilometer-range missile was conducted in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Breaking News Today Live Updates: 'वायु अस्त्र' लोइटरिंग का राजस्थान और उत्तराखंड में म्यूनिशन का हुआ सफल परीक्षण Breaking News Today Live Updates: 22 मई 2026 को IMD ने देश के 17 से अधिक राज्यों में भारी बारिश और ओलावृष्टि का अलर्ट जारी किया है.

वहीं, दिल्ली में Leh Apex Body और Kargil Democratic Alliance की गृह मंत्रालय के साथ महत्वपूर्ण बैठक होगी. Breaking News Today Live Updates: 100 किलोमीटर की मारक क्षमता वाले 'वायु अस्त्र' लोइटरिंग म्यूनिशन का राजस्थान और उत्तराखंड में सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण किया गया

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Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Severe Weather Alert Heavy Rain Thunderstorm Leh Apex Body Kargil Democratic Alliance Housing Ministry Long-Range Missile Rajasthan Uttarakhand Test Success

 

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