Breaking News in Hindi: Important Updates and Latest Headlines

This news text provides a comprehensive update on various topics, including changes in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the impact of the recent floods in several cities, the praise given by President Trump to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the ban on the export of certain items related to the Indian Export Processing Zone (IEPZ), the rise in popularity of Virat Kohli as a right-arm quick bowler in the IPL, and various tips for maintaining a healthy and glowing skin.

EPFO का बड़ा बदलाव, अब फटाफट होगा PF क्लेम सेटलमेंट और ट्रांसफरUP में आंधी-तूफान का कहर, प्रयागराज समेत कई जिलों में 54 लोगों की मौतशी जिनपिंग की ट्रंप ने की जमकर तारीफ, बोले- आपका दोस्त होना गर्व की बातचीनी के एक्सपोर्ट पर सितंबर 2026 तक बैन, सरकार के फैसले से ग्लोबल मार्केट में हलचल IPL में विराट कोहली बने राइट आर्म क्विक बॉलर, वीडियो हुआ वायरलसांपों को दूर रख सकती हैं ये 4 तेज़ गंध, जानिए आसान घरेलू उपाय Vastu Tips : फ्रिज में रखी ये चीजें बढ़ा सकती हैं नकारात्मकता, आज ही हटाएंकान्स में आलिया भट्ट ने बताया अपनी ग्लोइंग स्किन का देसी सीक्रेटGold import duty: शादी से पहले झटका!

सोना और गहना खरीदना हुआ महंगामंगलसूत्र पहनने के बाद दुल्हन ने शादी से किया इनकार, Videoकानपुर में भूमिपूजन को लेकर भिड़े बीजेपी और सपा समर्थक, Videoकान्स में ब्यूटी क्वीन उर्वशी रौतेला ने कर दी बड़ी गलती, सोशल मीडिया पर हुईं ट्रेलतलाक की अफवाहों के बीच एक्ट्रेस मौनी रॉय ने शेयर की नई पोस्टPrateek Yadav के हाथ पर बना था सांप वाला टैटू, जानिए इसका क्या है मतल





AajTak / 🏆 5. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EPFO PF Claim Settlement Transferup Floods Xi Jinping Trump IEPZ IPL Virat Kohli Right-Arm Quick Bowler Healthy Skin Glowing Skin Vastu Tips Fridge Negativity Gold Import Duty Wedding Flower Girl Beauty Queen Tattoo Prateek Yadav Saip

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