Breaking News Today Live Updates: Climate Change, Monsoon, Delhi Weather

Following are some of the significant developments: 1. Earthquake shocks in China. 2. Extreme heating and heavy rain in India. 3. Monsoon approaching. 4. New government in Kerala will be sworn in. 5. Congress congress congress congress

Breaking News Today Live Updates: Half a night ago, in China, earthquake shocks have destroyed buildings, people trapped in debris. Alert issued for extreme heat and drought in Delhi till 23 May.

Heavy rainfall expected in many states. In Kerala, the new government will be sworn in with the new government. Weather changing rapidly in many parts of the country. Extreme heat and severe droughts expected in Delhi.

Good news regarding Monsoon. Weather department predicts that monsoon may enter India through southern states by 26 May. Today, 18 May 2026, is Monday. The monsoon is changing rapidly in many parts of the country. break breaking news breaking news breaking news breaking news breaking news breaking news breaking news breaking news breaking news





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China Earthquake Delhi Weather Monsoon Approaching Kerala Government Congress Congress

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