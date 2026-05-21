Brics Youth Council Meeting Indore : Innovative Powers of BRICS Countries to Shape Global Economy & Future

In a significant development, the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) group of nations has come together for a Youth Council meeting in Indore. The meeting aimed to discuss the future of the global economy and leadership role of the youth of BRICS countries. The meeting emphasized on the crucial role of the youthful population in shaping the future of the economy.

BRICS Youth Council Meeting Indore : केंद्रीय युवा कार्यक्रम और खेल मंत्री डॉ. मनसुख मांडविया बोले- ब्रिक्स देशों की युवा शक्ति भविष्य की वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था तय करेगी।में ब्रिक्स युवा परिषद उद्यमिता कार्य समूह की बुधवार को आयोजित बैठक में दुनिया की आधी आबादी का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले देशों ने युवा शक्ति, नवाचार और उद्यमिता को भविष्य की सबसे बड़ी ताकत बताया। इसमें ब्रिक्स देशों के युवा उद्यमी, प्रतिनिधि, नीति-निर्माता और हितधारक एक साथ आए हैं। बैठक के दौरान केंद्रीय युवा कार्यक्रम एवं खेल मंत्री डॉ.

मनसुख मांडविया ने कहा कि, ब्रिक्स देशों की जन सांख्यिकीय क्षमता उन्हें वैश्विक कामकाज और अर्थव्यवस्था की दिशा तय करने का अवसर देती है। भारत समेत कई सदस्य देशों की अर्थव्यवस्था में 35 साल से कम उम्र के युवाओं की हिस्सेदारी 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक है।वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से काउंसिल को संबोधित करते हुए डॉ.

मांडविया ने कहा कि, भारत में करीब 65 फीसदी आबादी 35 साल से कम आयु की है। यही युवा शक्ति देश को नवाचार, कौशल विकास और उद्यमिता के क्षेत्र में नई ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचा रही है। उन्होंने आगे ये भी कहा कि, प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में भारत ने कौशल विकास, डिजिटल समावेशन और रोजगार आधारित विकास मॉडल पर तेजी से काम किया जा रहा है, जिससे देश विश्व के सबसे सक्रिय नवाचार और स्टार्टअप केंद्रों में शामिल हुआ है।बैठक के दौरान युवा-नेतृत्व वाले उद्यमों और नवाचार को लेकर विशेष सत्र आयोजित किया गया, जिसमें सदस्य देशों ने अपने अनुभव और सफल मॉडल साझा किए। युवा कार्यक्रम एवं खेल राज्य मंत्री रक्षा निखिल खडसे ने कहा कि, जब ब्रिक्स देश एक-दूसरे के अनुभवों से सीखते हैं, तब स्थानीय स्तर पर विकसित विचार वैश्विक प्रभाव पैदा करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि, भारत के छोटे शहरों और उभरते नगरों के युवा तेजी से नए उद्यम खड़े कर रहे हैं, जो समावेशी विकास का संकेत है। युवा कार्यक्रम विभाग की सचिव डॉ.

पल्लवी जैन गोविल ने कहा कि सामाजिक और आर्थिक विकास में युवा उद्यमिता की भूमिका लगातार बढ़ रही है।बैठक में कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता, वित्तीय प्रौद्योगिकी, कृषि आधारित नवाचार, हरित ऊर्जा, सामाजिक उद्यमिता और पर्यावरण अनुकूल व्यापार मॉडल जैसे विषयों पर चर्चा हुई। एआई, फिनटेक, एग्रीटेक, सततता और स्वच्छ ऊर्जा जैसे क्षेत्रों में युवा उद्यमियों के लिए उभरते अवसरों का पता लगाया गया।उद्घाटन सत्र में मध्यप्रदेश सरकार के खेल एवं युवा कल्याण मंत्री विश्वास कैलाश सारंग, भारत सरकार के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी तथा ब्रिक्स देशों के प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित रहे।इंदौर में ब्रिक्स युवा परिषद की बैठक, नवाचार, रोजगार और उद्यमिता पर मंथ





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