The BRICS Counter-terrorism Working Group has started the process of creating a shared counter-terrorism strategy, with India, Russia, and Indonesia taking the lead. The statement against Pakistan from India is definite and has been made clear, putting the country in a bad light regarding the stance towards terror.

BRICS News: Counter-terrorism on agenda, Russia and the world's largest Muslim country, India , were against Pakistan , BRICS Summit 2026 participants discuss shared counter-terrorism strategy. The statement against Pakistan is definitive and has been made clear by India .

BRICS Counter-terrorism Working Group's meeting underway in Delhi. The purpose of the meeting is to address global cooperation on countering terror financing, radicalization, money laundering, and emerging digital technologies used by terrorist groups. The group, consisting of 11 members, is discussing the ways to improve its counter-terrorism strategy through sharing of cyber threats, FATF information, and challenges related to cross-border terrorism





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