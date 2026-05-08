Chief Minister Salary in India Per Month: A Comprehensive Overview

This news text provides an in-depth analysis of the salary of the Chief Ministers in India, highlighting the differences in their monthly salaries based on the state they represent. It also discusses the various benefits and perks that come with the position, making the overall package much higher than the basic salary.

Chief Minister Salary in India Per Month: The salary of the Chief Ministers in India varies from state to state due to the constitutional provision that allows the state legislature to determine the salary and allowances of the Chief Ministers and other Ministers.

The salary of the Chief Ministers in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, among other states, has been determined after the formation of new governments following the recent elections. The salary of the Chief Ministers in these states ranges from 1.85 lakh to 2.10 lakh per month. The salary of the Chief Ministers in other states also varies, with the highest salary in Telangana, where the Chief Minister receives a total salary and allowances of around 4 lakh per month.

The salary of the Chief Ministers in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi also varies, ranging from 1.25 lakh to 4 lakh per month. The total benefits and perks of the Chief Ministers, including their salary, allowances, and other benefits, can be much higher than their basic salary





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Chief Minister Salary India Salary Benefits Parakram Kovai West Bengal Tamil Nadu Kerala Asam Telangana Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra Delhi

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