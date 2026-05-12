China vs India: A Resource War Between Two Superpowers

The article discusses a 'resource war' between two of the world's largest economies, India and China, where the stakes are not missiles but water droplets. It highlights how India is preparing to convert precious water into ethanol fumes while China is diverting water to its high-tech labs and semiconductor plants, recognizing the potential for significant economic gains in converting water into technology. The article also mentions the challenges faced by India in increasing its agricultural water usage and the potential impact on its agricultural sector and water resources.

एशिया की दो सबसे बड़ी ताकतें-भारत और चीन, आज एक ऐसे 'संसाधन युद्ध' में आमने-सामने हैं जहां हथियार मिसाइलें नहीं, बल्कि पानी की बूंदें हैं.

विडंबना देखिए, जहां भारत धान के उत्पादन में चीन को पछाड़कर दुनिया का 'राइस किंग' बनने का जश्न मना रहा है. कीमती पानी को इथेनॉल के धुएं में उड़ाने की तैयारी कर रहा है, वहीं चीन ने अपनी चालें बदल ली हैं.

और पढ़ेंचीन आज उस पानी को खेतों से खींचकर अपनी 'हाई-टेक लैब' और 'सेमीकंडक्टर प्लांट' में झोंक रहा है, क्योंकि उसने समझ लिया है कि जिस पानी से एक किलो चावल पैदा होता है, उसी से अगर एक चिप (Chip) बनाई जाए, तो उसकी आर्थिक कीमत हजारों गुना बढ़ जाती है. यह मुकाबला सिर्फ खेती का नहीं, बल्कि इस बात का है कि भविष्य की प्यासी दुनिया में कौन अपनी बूंदों को 'अनाज' बनाकर सड़ाएगा और कौन उन्हें 'तकनीक' बनाकर दुनिया पर राज करेगा





AajTak / 🏆 5. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

India Vs China Resource War Water Ethanol China's Water Strategy India's Water Usage In Agriculture Impact On Agriculture And Water Resources

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