CBSE's Three Linguistic Formula Sparks Concerns, Protest

The three-language formula implemented by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on July 1st sparked concerns and protests from parents and teachers across the country. The formula aims to incorporate a third foreign language into the curriculum in addition to two Indian languages in all CBSE schools. This decision was taken under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education. Parents expressed concerns about the additional stress being put on students, with some expecting confusion regarding the fourth language. The change led to debates on the feasibility and early implementation of this formula. The CBSE has placed the onus on schools to ensure the availability of languages.

सीबीएसई थ्री-लैंग्वेज फॉर्मूला पर पेरेंट्स और टीचर्स ने जताई नाराजगी, 1 जुलाई से लागू करने का आदेश सीबीएसई के थ्री-लैंग्वेज फॉर्मूला को 01 जुलाई से देशभर के सभी स्कूलों में लागू करने का आदेश दिया गया है। हालांकि सीबीएसई के इस फैसले के बाद छात्रों, असेन्ट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन ( CBSE ) की ओर से देशभर के सभी स्कूलों में एक 01 जुलाई से थ्री-लैंग्वेज फॉर्मूला लागू करने का आदेश दिया गया है। यह फैसला नेशनल एजुकेशन पॉलिसी (NEP 2020) और नेशनल करिकुलम फ्रेमवर्क फॉर स्कूल एजुकेशन के तहत लिया गया है। सीबीएसई के आदेशानुसार अब स्कूलों में छात्रों को दो भारतीय भाषाओं के साथ-साथ तीसरी विदेशी भाषा भी पढ़नी होगी। इससे छात्रों के बीच चिंता बढ़ गई है, जो अपनी पसंद की विदेशी भाषा पढ़ना चाहते हैं। सीबीएसई को चेताया जा रहा है कि यह बदलाव अचानक नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। सीबीएसई को धीरे-धीरे इसे लागू करना चाहिए और इसे कक्षा 6 में ही करना था। इस फॉर्मूले से सीबीएसई को अतिरिक्त वित्तीय दबाव बढ़ सकता है। इससे अन्य भाषाएं पढ़ाने के लिए योग्य शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति होनी पड़ेगी। स्कूलों में भी अतिरिक्त पीरियड और खेलकूद, पुस्तकालय और जीवन कौशल पीरियड प्रभावित होंगे.

सीबीएसई थ्री-लैंग्वेज फॉर्मूला पर पेरेंट्स और टीचर्स ने जताई नाराजगी, 1 जुलाई से लागू करने का आदेश सीबीएसई के थ्री-लैंग्वेज फॉर्मूला को 01 जुलाई से देशभर के सभी स्कूलों में लागू करने का आदेश दिया गया है। हालांकि सीबीएसई के इस फैसले के बाद छात्रों, असेन्ट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE) की ओर से देशभर के सभी स्कूलों में एक 01 जुलाई से थ्री-लैंग्वेज फॉर्मूला लागू करने का आदेश दिया गया है। यह फैसला नेशनल एजुकेशन पॉलिसी (NEP 2020) और नेशनल करिकुलम फ्रेमवर्क फॉर स्कूल एजुकेशन के तहत लिया गया है। सीबीएसई के आदेशानुसार अब स्कूलों में छात्रों को दो भारतीय भाषाओं के साथ-साथ तीसरी विदेशी भाषा भी पढ़नी होगी। इससे छात्रों के बीच चिंता बढ़ गई है, जो अपनी पसंद की विदेशी भाषा पढ़ना चाहते हैं। सीबीएसई को चेताया जा रहा है कि यह बदलाव अचानक नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। सीबीएसई को धीरे-धीरे इसे लागू करना चाहिए और इसे कक्षा 6 में ही करना था। इस फॉर्मूले से सीबीएसई को अतिरिक्त वित्तीय दबाव बढ़ सकता है। इससे अन्य भाषाएं पढ़ाने के लिए योग्य शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति होनी पड़ेगी। स्कूलों में भी अतिरिक्त पीरियड और खेलकूद, पुस्तकालय और जीवन कौशल पीरियड प्रभावित होंगे





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CBSE Three Linguistic Formula National Education Policy National Curriculum Framework Three-Language Formula Foreign Language Indian Languages Additional Language Students Additional Burden Peculiarities English Language Alternative Foreign Languages

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