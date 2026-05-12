CM Vijay's Big Decisions: Plans to Close 700 Liquor Shops, Give Free Electricity to 2.4 Crore Households, and More

CM Vijay, who is being compared to a film hero, has made several big decisions since taking office. He has ordered the closure of 700 liquor shops within 48 hours, given free electricity to 2.4 crore households, and promised to provide gold chains, bangles, and cash to eligible people. The question remains, how much money will CM Vijay and the Tamil Nadu government spend on these plans, and whether they have enough money to implement them. The explanation will delve into these issues.

आज का एक्सप्लेनर: शराब दुकानें बंद, 200 यूनिट बिजली फ्री, गोल्ड चेन भी देंगे; फिल्मी हीरो जैसे फैसले ले रहे CM विजय, कितना महंगा पड़ेगाCM बनते ही थलापति विजय किसी फिल्मी नायक की तरह फैसले ले रहे हैं। 48 घंटे में ही 700 से ज्यादा शराब की दुकानें बंद कराने का आदेश दिया। शपथ के मंच से ही 200 यूनिट फ्री बिजली का ऐलान कर दिया था। सोने की चेन, अंगूठी और कैश देने का भी वादा किया है।आखिर इन योजनाओं पर कितना पैसा खर्च करने वाले हैं सीएम विजय और तमिलनाडु सरकार के पास पर्याप्त पैसा मौजूद है या नहीं; जानेंगे आज के एक्सप्लेनर में.





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CM Vijay Film Hero Big Decisions Liquor Shops Free Electricity Gold Chains Bangles Cash Paid Plans Tamil Nadu Government Enough Money Economic Situation GST Pension Infra-Structure Revenue Budget Spending Comparison To Film Hero Film Hero Big Decisions Liquor Shops Free Electricity Gold Chains Bangles Cash Paid Plans Tamil Nadu Government Enough Money Economic Situation GST Pension Infra-Structure Revenue Budget Spending

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