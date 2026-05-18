CM Yogi Announces Recruitment of Teachers and Instructors in UP

CM Yogi, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has announced a big announcement regarding recruitment of teachers and instructors in UP. It has been a long-awaited relief for the youth as a new recruitment process for 21,000+ posts of teachers and instructors will begin soon. Yogiji mentioned in a press conference that 10,000 new teachers will be recruited in rural areas of UP through a notification dispatched to the basic education department.

UP Sarkari Naukri 2026: CM Yogi का बड़ा ऐलान, यूपी में टीचर-इंस्ट्रक्टर के 21000+ पदों पर भर्ती जल्द UP Teacher Vacancy: यूपी में शिक्षक और अनुदेशक की भर्ती पर काम शुरू हो गया है। बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग को नए पदों पर अधियाचना भेजी जा चुकी है। का इंतजार कर रहे युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी है। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शिक्षक और अनुदेशक की भर्ती को लेकर बड़ी घोषणा की है। जल्द ही प्रदेश में 21 हजार से अधिक पदों पर शिक्षक और अनुदेशक की भर्ती प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी। इस नई भर्ती पर काम शुरू हो गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के अंतर्गत निगरीय क्षेत्र के विद्यालयों में 10 हजार नए शिक्षकों की भर्ती का अधियाचन भेजा जा चुका है। इनके साथ अनुदेशक की भर्ती भी जोड़ी जाएगी.

UP Sarkari Naukri 2026: CM Yogi का बड़ा ऐलान, यूपी में टीचर-इंस्ट्रक्टर के 21000+ पदों पर भर्ती जल्द UP Teacher Vacancy: यूपी में शिक्षक और अनुदेशक की भर्ती पर काम शुरू हो गया है। बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग को नए पदों पर अधियाचना भेजी जा चुकी है। का इंतजार कर रहे युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी है। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शिक्षक और अनुदेशक की भर्ती को लेकर बड़ी घोषणा की है। जल्द ही प्रदेश में 21 हजार से अधिक पदों पर शिक्षक और अनुदेशक की भर्ती प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी। इस नई भर्ती पर काम शुरू हो गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के अंतर्गत निगरीय क्षेत्र के विद्यालयों में 10 हजार नए शिक्षकों की भर्ती का अधियाचन भेजा जा चुका है। इनके साथ अनुदेशक की भर्ती भी जोड़ी जाएगी





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UP Teacher Vacancy CM Yogi Recruitment Of Teachers And Instructors Basic Education Department Rural Areas Of Uttar Pradesh 10 000 New Teachers Recruitment Notification

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