CM Yogi Gives Strict Directions on Electricity Supply, Says 'Ensure Supply in Villages or Cities'

CM Yogi has given strict directions on the electricity supply. He has asked to ensure the supply in villages or cities. He has said that the feed-in voltage monitoring will decide it. The responsibility and complaints will be resolved quickly. The priority of the government is to provide better and trustworthy electricity. The smart meters will be given to the consumers. The transmission network will be strengthened. The system will be activated in case of a storm or a cyclone. The helpline arrangement will be checked. The energy minister will be inspected the call center. The complaints will be resolved quickly. The priority of the government is to provide better and trustworthy electricity. The instructions have been given to the officers.

सीएम योगी ने बिजली व्यवस्था पर दिए सख्त निर्देश, बोले-'गांव हो या शहर, बिजली आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित करें'सीएम योगी ने बिजली व्यवस्था पर सख्त निर्देश दिए हैं.

गांव हो या शहर बिजली आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित करें. सीएम ने कहा है फीडर वाइज मॉनिटरिंग से तय होगी. जवाबदेही और शिकायतों के त्वरित निस्तारण के निर्देश मुख्यमंत्री की तरफ से दिए गए हैं. बैठक में अधिकारियों से सीएम ने कहा है कि बेहतर और भरोसेमंद बिजली सरकार की प्राथमिकता है.

स्मार्ट मीटर उपभोक्ताओं को सही बिल दिए जाए. यह मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा है ट्रांसमिशन नेटवर्क मजबूत करने के लिए सीएम ने निर्देश दिए हैं और आंधी तूफान में त्वरित रिस्पांस सिस्टम सक्रिय रखने के भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं. बता दें कि हेल्पलाइन व्यवस्था की जांच हो यह भी मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा है और ऊर्जा मंत्री को सीएम ने कॉल सेंटर निरीक्षण के निर्देश दिए हैं.

बिजली शिकायतों का जल्द समाधान हो यह मुख्यमंत्री की तरफ से कहा गया है और बेहतर और भरोसेमंद बिजली सरकार की प्राथमिकता है. योगी आदित्यनाथ ने निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिए हैं. न्यूज नेशन के संवाददाता निखिल ने बताया कि सरकार ने उन अधिकारियों से साफ कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश की बिजली व्यवस्था को किसी भी स्थिति में जो है वह पटरी पर लाना होगा. इसके लिए जो भी कदम उठाए जाने हैं उसे तत्काल उठाया जाए.

उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि जो बढ़ती मांग है और जो हमारी जो आपूर्ति है उसके बीच के डिफरेंस को कम किया जाए. गांव में 18 घंटे बिजली और शहरों में 24 घंटे बिजली हर हाल में पहुंचे. लाइनें हैं जो क्षतिग्रस्त है उनको तत्काल दुरुस्त कराया जाए और इसके साथ ही आंधी तूफान के पहले इस बात का आकलन कर लिया जाए कि कि क्या होगा इस पे कितना दबाव बनेगा





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CM Yogi Electricity Supply Directions Ensure Supply Village City Feed-In Voltage Monitoring Responsibility Complaints Priority Better And Trustworthy Electricity Smart Meters Transmission Network Storm Cyclone Helpline Arrangement Call Center Inspection Quick Resolution

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