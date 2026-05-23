Can't Use Sorbitol With Sensitive Stomach? Common Products infected with this Sugar Alcohol Can Cause Gastrointestinal Issues | Sorbitol says it all

A research published in Science Signaling has revealed that some diet cookies, sugar-free toffee, chewing gum, and other products may pose a gut health risk when consumed by some individuals. The study also found evidence that sorbitol, a sugar alcohol, can cause gastrointestinal issues, especially for sensitive stomachs. The research emphasized that sorbitol, despite offering fewer calories compared to sugar, is not generally safer for everyone's health. Restraint is advised when consuming these products. Inform a doctor if you face any unpleasant reactions after consumption.

Sorbitol Gut Health Risk: A Science Signaling Research has shown that the diet cookies, sugar-free toffee and chewing gum containing sorbitol may not be safe for everyone's stomach.

Often used to make sweets, these contain sorbitol as alcohol to keep the taste, while having fewer calories. The research reveals that sorbitol, which tastes sweet like sugar, does not have a uniform effect on everyone. Some bacteria in our stomach do not break it down properly, causing problems. It was found that sorbitol can enter the body from inside and outside, and can also be produced by the body itself, and can also be found in diet products.

If the bacteria in our stomach are weak or unbalanced, sorbitol is not broken down easily, which can increase the problem in the stomach. Sorbitol, a type of sugar alcohol, has a sweet taste and fewer calories than sugar. It is often used in diet products and sugar-free items, such as sugar-free chewing gum and so on. Research shows that the gut bacteria that line our intestines can determine whether sorbitol is safe for us or not.

If the good bacteria are more, the body can handle it, but if the bacteria in the gut flora are poor, it can cause problems. So, it is advisable to consume sorbitol products only in limited quantities. Excessive consumption can increase stomach problems, especially in sensitive individuals. Sorbitol-containing no-sugar sweetners are not completely harmful, but they are not suitable for everyone.

If you have problems after consuming diet products, it may be better to reduce their consumption. This article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. It is advised to consult a qualified medical expert or doctor before trying any medication, treatment, or remedies





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