Delhi's New Waste Management Model: 'Aanum Colony' to Be Constructed in a Brick Wall Area, Using Recyclables

In the name of enhancing cleanliness and protecting the environment, Delhi Municipal Council (DMC) started the 'Aanum Colony Model' to make the city cleaner and more environmentally friendly.

Good News: दिल्ली में तीन R और नेकी की दीवार से बनेंगी ‘अनुपम कॉलोनियां’, रिसाइकल के जरिए कूड़ा होगा कमनई दिल्ली नगर पालिका परिषद ने स्वच्छता और पर्यावरण संरक्षण को बढ़ावा देने के लिए ‘अनुपम कॉलोनी मॉडल’ शुरू किया है। इस योजना के तहत कचरे को स्रोत पर अलग कर रिसाइकल करने वाली कॉलोनियों को ‘अनुपम कॉलोनी’ का दर्जा दिया जा रहा है। अनुपम शब्द का मतलब होता है, अद्वितीय, उत्कृष्ट या बेजोड़। नई दिल्ली नगर पालिका परिषद (एनडीएमसी) ने उन कॉलोनियों को ‘अनुपम कॉलोनी’ का दर्जा देना शुरू किया हुआ है, जिन कॉलोनियों में साफ सफाई के अलावा कूड़े को सोर्स पर ही अलग-अलग करना और रिसाइकल किया जाता है.

Good News: दिल्ली में तीन R और नेकी की दीवार से बनेंगी ‘अनुपम कॉलोनियां’, रिसाइकल के जरिए कूड़ा होगा कमनई दिल्ली नगर पालिका परिषद ने स्वच्छता और पर्यावरण संरक्षण को बढ़ावा देने के लिए ‘अनुपम कॉलोनी मॉडल’ शुरू किया है। इस योजना के तहत कचरे को स्रोत पर अलग कर रिसाइकल करने वाली कॉलोनियों को ‘अनुपम कॉलोनी’ का दर्जा दिया जा रहा है। अनुपम शब्द का मतलब होता है, अद्वितीय, उत्कृष्ट या बेजोड़। नई दिल्ली नगर पालिका परिषद (एनडीएमसी) ने उन कॉलोनियों को ‘अनुपम कॉलोनी’ का दर्जा देना शुरू किया हुआ है, जिन कॉलोनियों में साफ सफाई के अलावा कूड़े को सोर्स पर ही अलग-अलग करना और रिसाइकल किया जाता है





NBT Hindi News / 🏆 20. in İN We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Delhi Aanum Colony Model Recyclables Zero Waste Colony Cultural Wall

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

आईआईटी बीएचयू अब जरूरतमंद लोगों तक पहुंचाएगा अतिरिक्त भोजन,plat waste पशुओं के चारे के रूप में उपयोगIIT BHU will start delivering surplus hostel food to the less fortunate and using plate waste as cattle feed.

Read more »

बेंगलुरु-दिल्ली एअर इंडिया की फ्लाइट में लगी आग, दिल्ली में हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग - fire breaks out on bengaluru delhi air india flight emergency landing in delhiबेंगलुरु से दिल्ली आ रही एअर इंडिया की फ्लाइट में इंजन में आग लगने की आशंका के बाद दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग कराई गई। सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं, यह घटना तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के कारण हुई।

Read more »

Delhi-NCR faces silent killer due to summer pollution, what drives this summer pollution?Delhi-NCR is facing a silent killer during the scorching heat of summer, a new challenge arising from a haze called summer pollution. This invisible pollution consists of PM10 dust and ozone. Although the temperature in Delhi-NCR has reached 46 degrees Celsius, summer pollution is posing a new threat. This pollution is driven by PM10 dust and ozone. The entire North India is currently facing a severe heat wave.

Read more »

Delhi Woman Horror: Delhi Woman HorrorFour accused arrested in Delhi woman horror case. Investigation under way

Read more »

Delhi Weather Alert: Heatwave Continues in Delhi, 43-44 Degree Celsius Temp, No Official Heatwave Warning YetThe capital, Delhi, is experiencing scorching heat with temperatures soaring up to 43-44 degrees Celsius. Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not announced any heatwave advisory officially yet, it has advised people to be cautious till the end of May. Weather experts attribute the rising heat to the passage of Thar desert-originated, dry winds.

Read more »

Delhi-Bareilly route diversion for Ganga Dussehra; alternative routes for devoteesDelhi-Bareilly route will be diverted for heavy vehicles during the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra, providing alternative routes for devotees to reach the river, including brighat and tirahi ghats.

Read more »