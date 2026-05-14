Delhi Government Announces 'Meera Bharat, Mera Yugdan' Campaign for Energy Conservation and Responsible Lifestyle

The campaign aims to promote energy conservation, resource saving, 'Vocal for Local' and responsible lifestyle among the people. Essential services will be provided on two days a week. The government has also taken several important decisions to promote conservation of energy, increase public transport, and support 'Made in India'. Private companies and institutions will also have to work from home on two days a week. The government has appealed to the people to reduce the use of private vehicles and opt for public transport. The campaign will be launched with a 90-day awareness campaign.

राज्य ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा देशवासियों से ऊर्जा संरक्षण, संसाधनों की बचत, ‘वोकल फॉर लोकल’ और जिम्मेदार जीवनशैली अपनाने के आह्वान के बाद मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने बृहस्पतिवार को दिल्ली सरकार की ओर से व्यापक जनभागीदारी अभियान ‘मेरा भारत, मेरा योगदान’ की घोषणा की। इस अभियान के तहत आवश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़ दिल्ली सरकार में सप्ताह में दो दिन वर्क फ्राम होम रहेगा। ईंधन बचत, सार्वजनिक परिवहन को बढ़ावा, मेड इन इंडिया आदि को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए गए हैं। निजी कंपनियों और संस्थानों में भी सप्ताह में किसी दो दिन वर्क फ्रॉम होम रहेगा। हर सोमवार मेट्रो मंडे होगा, सरकारी कर्मचारी और मंत्री सार्वजनिक परिवहन का अधिक उपयोग करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री ने जनता से भी अपील की है कि वे सप्ताह में कम से कम एक दिन अपना निजी वाहन ना निकालें और सार्वजनिक वाहनों में यात्रा करें। इन महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय की जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री ने दिल्ली सचिवालय में आयोजित प्रेसवार्ता में दी। इस माैके पर दिल्ली की पूरी कैबिनेट माैजूद थी। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि वैश्विक स्तर पर जारी आर्थिक अस्थिरता, पश्चिम एशिया में बढ़ते तनाव, ईंधन संकट और बढ़ती आयात लागत का प्रभाव पूरी दुनिया पर पड़ रहा है और भारत भी इससे अछूता नहीं है। ऐसे समय में देशहित को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए प्रत्येक नागरिक का दायित्व है कि वह संसाधनों की बचत और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण में अपना योगदान दें। इन्हीं अपीलों को जन-आंदोलन का स्वरूप देने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ‘मेरा भारत, मेरा योगदान’ नाम से 90 दिवसीय व्यापक जागरूकता अभियान शुरू कर रही है। दिल्ली सरकार ने लिए हैं ये फैसले.

राज्य ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा देशवासियों से ऊर्जा संरक्षण, संसाधनों की बचत, ‘वोकल फॉर लोकल’ और जिम्मेदार जीवनशैली अपनाने के आह्वान के बाद मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने बृहस्पतिवार को दिल्ली सरकार की ओर से व्यापक जनभागीदारी अभियान ‘मेरा भारत, मेरा योगदान’ की घोषणा की। इस अभियान के तहत आवश्यक सेवाओं को छोड़ दिल्ली सरकार में सप्ताह में दो दिन वर्क फ्राम होम रहेगा। ईंधन बचत, सार्वजनिक परिवहन को बढ़ावा, मेड इन इंडिया आदि को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए गए हैं। निजी कंपनियों और संस्थानों में भी सप्ताह में किसी दो दिन वर्क फ्रॉम होम रहेगा। हर सोमवार मेट्रो मंडे होगा, सरकारी कर्मचारी और मंत्री सार्वजनिक परिवहन का अधिक उपयोग करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री ने जनता से भी अपील की है कि वे सप्ताह में कम से कम एक दिन अपना निजी वाहन ना निकालें और सार्वजनिक वाहनों में यात्रा करें। इन महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय की जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री ने दिल्ली सचिवालय में आयोजित प्रेसवार्ता में दी। इस माैके पर दिल्ली की पूरी कैबिनेट माैजूद थी। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि वैश्विक स्तर पर जारी आर्थिक अस्थिरता, पश्चिम एशिया में बढ़ते तनाव, ईंधन संकट और बढ़ती आयात लागत का प्रभाव पूरी दुनिया पर पड़ रहा है और भारत भी इससे अछूता नहीं है। ऐसे समय में देशहित को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए प्रत्येक नागरिक का दायित्व है कि वह संसाधनों की बचत और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण में अपना योगदान दें। इन्हीं अपीलों को जन-आंदोलन का स्वरूप देने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ‘मेरा भारत, मेरा योगदान’ नाम से 90 दिवसीय व्यापक जागरूकता अभियान शुरू कर रही है। दिल्ली सरकार ने लिए हैं ये फैसले





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Delhi Government Meera Bharat Mera Yugdan Campaign Energy Conservation Resource Saving Vocal For Local Responsible Lifestyle Essential Services Public Transport Made In India Private Companies Institutions Work From Home Public Transportation Private Vehicles Air Conditioner Government Offices Government Vehicles Air Pollution Emissions Energy Saving Air Conditioner Government Offices Government Vehicles Air Pollution Emissions Energy Saving Air Conditioner Government Offices Government Vehicles Air Pollution Emissions

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